Maple Leafs News & Rumours: McDavid Clickbait, McMann Time & Roslovic No Go

The offseason chatter is heating up, and for the Toronto Maple Leafs, the rumour mill is spinning fast. From wild “what if” scenarios to roster debates, fans are being bombarded with takes that often sound bigger than the facts. While headlines grab attention, the reality on the ice doesn’t always match the hype. This week, three topics stand out: Connor McDavid’s supposed interest in Toronto, Bobby McMann’s future with the team, and whether Jack Roslovic should even be a target.

It’s easy to get swept up in the excitement of potential trades and signings, but context is everything. The Maple Leafs aren’t rebuilding—they’re fine-tuning. Every decision needs to make sense for the team’s short- and long-term goals, not just generate clicks. Let’s break down the stories that actually deserve attention.

Item One: Rumour Mill Spins: McDavid and the Maple Leafs?

If you’ve been online this week, you’ve probably seen the headline: “Connor McDavid open to signing with the Maple Leafs.” Sounds huge, right? Except… there’s zero evidence to back it up. This is classic clickbait: a vague media scrum answer gets twisted into a Toronto storyline simply because it drives clicks.

Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews on the same team? Likely not! (The Hockey Writers)

McDavid’s full comments are clear. He wants to win in Edmonton and is taking his time before deciding whether to extend his contract. He didn’t mention Toronto. He didn’t hint at leaving. The “McDavid-to-Maple Leafs” angle is pure wishful thinking. There’s nothing in what McDavid actually said to suggest he’s planning an exit—let alone to the Maple Leafs. Until McDavid himself points in that direction, this is smoke and mirrors.

Logic rarely wins online, though. Any pause, hesitation, or general comment about contract timing is instantly framed as evidence of a Toronto plan. The reality? McDavid is focused on Edmonton and Team Canada. That’s it. Fans can relax: the Maple Leafs aren’t suddenly in play for the best player on the planet.

Item Two: Not Giving Bobby McMann More Time to Develop Is Silly

Once again, a hockey pundit without much logic goes off on why the Maple Leafs should move on from Bobby McMann. But trading him now would be short-sighted. The guy’s cheap, he’s big, and he’s shown consistent progress over three NHL seasons. Yes, he’s still learning. But that’s precisely why moving him now makes no sense. McMann has scored 20 goals and held his own on a bottom-six line, offering the Maple Leafs dependable depth that’s hard to replace.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Critics point to streakiness, but every young player has ups and downs. At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, McMann has the frame, skill, and scoring touch to grow into a more complete player. Keeping him around isn’t a risk—it’s a chance to let his development continue, especially alongside veteran talent.

The argument that trading him somehow helps Nicholas Robertson’s growth misses the point entirely. Depth like McMann actually gives Robertson room to grow. Bottom line: McMann is worth keeping, and the Maple Leafs have nothing to lose by letting him continue on his current trajectory.

Item Three: Why Jack Roslovic Isn’t the Solution for the Maple Leafs

Adding Jack Roslovic might look good on paper, but he isn’t the fix the Maple Leafs need. A Toronto second line that can take pressure off Auston Matthews is the priority. Roslovic doesn’t fill that role.

Jack Roslovic, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

John Tavares will hold the second line this season, but he’s nearing 35, and the team can’t rely on him forever. Roslovic would likely slot in best as a third-line pivot, realistically as a fourth-line option. Bringing him in creates three bottom-six centres, crowding ice time, and limiting opportunities for each player.

Unless Scott Laughton moves to the wing, Roslovic reshuffles the deck rather than solves a pressing problem. Only a very team-friendly, short-term deal would make sense. Otherwise, he’s a depth piece, not a solution.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto’s path forward isn’t about chasing headline-grabbing moves—it’s about prioritizing depth, development, and sustainable roster construction. McDavid isn’t coming, and the Maple Leafs’ true stars—Matthews, Nylander, Knies, and Tavares—remain the focus. Meanwhile, internal options like McMann provide cheap, reliable scoring and room for growth, and second-line decisions still need a long-term solution.

As training camp approaches, the Maple Leafs will continue to tweak around the edges, but patience is key. Development players like McMann should stay; realistic targets should be prioritized, and fans should resist getting swept up in every rumour. The next few months will be about building depth, staying competitive, and preparing a roster that can contend now—and be ready for sustained success in the future.