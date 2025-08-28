Blackhawks 2025-26 Player Previews: André Burakovsky

The Chicago Blackhawks have an important season ahead of them. The organization has committed to building through the draft, and a plethora of draft picks are NHL-ready, or on the cusp of being NHL-ready. Many young players will have a chance to make their mark this season; some becoming everyday players while many others will make their NHL debuts. Meanwhile, a small group of veterans will be tasked with helping the youngsters find their way.

In this series headed into the 2025-26 campaign, we’ll preview each player projected to make the roster, and what their role will be with the team. This edition’s spotlight is on the newest forward, André Burakovsky.

Burakovsky By The Numbers

Drafted: 23rd overall in 2013 by the Washington Capitals

Position: Left Wing

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 203 pounds

Age/Birthdate: 30 years old (2/9/1995)

Country: Sweden

2024-25 Stats: 10 goals, 27 assists, 37 points in 79 games

Career Stats: 153 goals, 234 assists, 387 points in 696 games

How He Got Here

Burakovsky is new to the Blackhawks, as they acquired him from the Seattle Kraken in June in exchange for Joe Veleno. The Blackhawks like taking chances on former first-round picks that could use a change of scenery, and Burakovsky is one that seems like a Chicago “fit” from his background: veteran, two-time Stanley Cup Champion, versatile in the lineup, and skilled.

He began his career in Washington primarily as a bottom-six forward, faring well, including 35-plus points in two of his three seasons there, and winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. He eventually got traded to the Colorado Avalanche in 2019 and proved to be a good fit during his three seasons there, even recording a career-best 61 points in 80 games during the 2021-22 season, and ultimately winning the Stanley Cup with them.

Then, Burakovsky signed a five-year deal with the Seattle Kraken in free agency in 2022. But unfortunately, his tenure didn’t go as hoped, as he was limited to 49 games in each of his first two seasons in Seattle due to injuries.

Andre Burakovsky, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHI via Getty Images)

Even though he only missed three games last season, he was a healthy scratch in December, and it seemed like he was due for a fresh start. Yet, his 37 points were still respectable, and he finished the season strong with 13 points in his last 14 games.

Therefore, the Blackhawks saw the same potential that other teams did when acquiring him.

Burakovsky’s Role in 2025-26

Even though Burakovsky may be more known in a bottom-six role, there is a possibility his role will be bigger on the Blackhawks. When general manager Kyle Davidson was asked about the trade, he said,

“I think we felt that André brought a little bit of extra speed, and extra talent, and upside to our roster. I think he had a little injury situation two years ago, and then, you know, hasn’t really found that form again. But I think we’ve got a great opportunity for him. Look back and see when he’s played over a certain number of minutes, he has really produced. And I think in our setup, we should have some opportunity for him to get those minutes and get those opportunities. He’s a talented player that can play with good players, and so where he plays is up to Blash [Jeff Blashill], and let him figure that out. But I figured it was a nice addition to our top nine to provide another little bit of offensive talent to the group.”

Something that stood out to me about Davidson’s statement is his remark about how Burakovsky can play with good players. He made similar remarks when talking about signing Teuvo Teräväinen and Tyler Bertuzzi in free agency last summer. He’s not wrong, as in Washington, Burakovsky was once on a line with T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Bäckström. In Colorado, he got an opportunity to play with Nathan MacKinnon. That’s always a plus.

Burakovsky has been noted for being inconsistent before, but his 82-game average is 46 points. If he can get around that range for the Blackhawks, that would be ideal, as he is more than capable. He mentioned that when he spoke to the media after the trade in June, he stated that he felt healthy, saying, “I have no issues at all.” Oh, and he also mentioned he grew up a Hawks fan and was excited to join the team.

With a healthy Burakovsky in a new environment next season, Chicago could have a really nice player in him.