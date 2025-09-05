Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Nylander’s Secret, Team Depth & Toronto’s Reality

Toronto Maple Leafs fans are gearing up for another season filled with hope, questions, and the usual media hype. Between rising stars, roster balance, and the realities of free agency, there’s a lot to unpack—and some of it is more interesting than the clickbait headlines suggest. Here are three key stories shaping the Maple Leafs as they head into 2025–26.

[A quick note: this will be my eighth season covering the Maple Leafs, and somewhere along the way I’ve become a fan. Not all readers agree with my points—maybe not even with this post—but if you’ve followed any of the 3,293 pieces I’ve written, you know I come at the Maple Leafs from a place of appreciation.

Win or lose, I enjoy the game and the players who make it worth watching. So, if this post leans hopeful, that’s no accident—it’s how I see the team heading into 2025–26. Thank you for continuing to read; I enjoy writing these pieces, and I’m grateful for those who spend time with them.]

Item One: William Nylander’s Secret Weapon: He Loves Hockey

Let’s start with William Nylander. He gets criticized a lot—sometimes fairly—but there’s one thing you can’t argue with: he genuinely loves the game. It’s that simple. While some players might count the minutes until practice ends, Nylander is still out there, perfecting shots, skating, and generally working at becoming better long after everyone else has left.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

It’s easy to overlook, but that work shows up on the ice. Nylander has become one of the Maple Leafs’ most consistent performers, and part of that comes down to mindset. During the 2024 Playoffs, he was asked about pressure, and his answer was telling: “Playing hockey is fun.” That’s not some throwaway line—it says a lot about how he handles everything else: the media spotlight, trade rumours, riding the subway, and the weight of playing in Toronto.

When the Maple Leafs’ season ends, Nylander doesn’t just disappear. He often joins Sweden at the World Championships, adding more games to a schedule most players would already call busy. And through it all, he doesn’t complain. He just plays, and he plays well. If you want a secret weapon for the Maple Leafs, it’s that simple: Nylander loves hockey, and that love drives everything he does.

Item Two: Brad Treliving’s Quiet Wins

I agree with reader “Definitely Not Che” about general manager Brad Treliving. He doesn’t always get the credit he deserves. With the Calgary Flames, he is known for the Matthew Tkachuk trade and some questionable moves, including Sam Bennett. But in Toronto, he’s quietly (he stays under the radar far better than former GM Kyle Dubas, who I also liked) building something different. One of his biggest strengths might not even show up in the stats—his connections and respect around the league.

Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Treliving’s first offseason in Toronto had hits and misses. Simon Benoit was his best pickup, but John Klingberg didn’t pan out (although he looked OK for the Edmonton Oilers last postseason, so if he were healthy, who knows?) With Ryan Reaves, I get the logic, but in the end, he didn’t exactly make a difference. Since then, though, he’s been smarter, sharper, and quieter about it.

I’m excited about the potential of his pickups this summer. He added depth down the middle with Scott Laughton (who I expect to have a strong season) and Nicolas Roy, took swings on Dakota Joshua (who I predict Maple Leafs fans will come to love) and Matias Maccelli (who seems like a no-brainer addition for the cost), and locked up Matthew Knies and John Tavares on team-friendly deals. On paper, they aren’t flashy moves, but the roster is now more balanced—both in talent and salary structure. The middle-six is far stronger.

One wild-card is Bobby McMann. I think he’s a late bloomer, and I predict he’ll score 25 goals this season and look like a bargain in the process. If he lives up to his potential, Treliving’s work will look even better. Sometimes patience and relationships matter as much as trades and signings, and that’s what Treliving brings to the table.

Item Three: Truth Bomb: Not Every Player Wants to Come to Toronto

Here’s a reality check: not every star player wants to play for the Maple Leafs. That’s been made clear. Mikko Rantanen, for instance, was traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes, then moved again to the Dallas Stars before signing an eight-year, $96 million deal with them. He knew the Maple Leafs wanted him after the failed Mitch Marner trade. He could have entertained the idea of Toronto, but he didn’t.

Matt Duchene also chose to stay in Dallas, signing a team-friendly four-year, $18 million extension after helping the Stars reach the Western Conference Final. These players had the credentials and profile to draw attention from Toronto, yet they chose stability, winning potential, and competitive teams over the allure of playing in Canada’s largest market.

May 25, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen (96), center Matt Duchene (95), and defenseman Lian Bichsel (6) celebrate a goal scored by Bichsel against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in game three of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

The takeaway? Top-tier players don’t automatically flock to the Maple Leafs just because of history, fans, or media spotlight. Management needs to focus on building a competitive team on the ice, not relying on market mystique. Winning and culture still matter most. There’s still work for the Maple Leafs to do.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

So what does this all mean heading into the season? Nylander’s love for hockey keeps him reliable, Treliving has quietly strengthened the roster, and the team knows that attracting free agents isn’t as simple as it once might have seemed.

First, can McMann break out this season? Second, will the depth down the middle hold up under playoff pressure? Third, can the Maple Leafs finally translate roster balance into postseason success? With recent moves, is the team in a better spot than many give them credit for? The regular season is when we will start to get some answers.