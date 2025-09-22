Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Robertson, Järnkrok, Kämpf & Preseason Game Grades

The Toronto Maple Leafs opened their preseason with a 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday afternoon. Sure, it’s September hockey, but don’t kid yourself—these games matter. Not for Auston Matthews or Brady Tkachuk, but for the guys clawing for a roster spot or proving they still belong.

Given the lineups, you’d expect Ottawa to lean on its big guns at home and Toronto to counter with its own on Tuesday night back at Scotiabank Arena. On paper, this one should’ve been a thumping for the Senators. It wasn’t.

Related: 2 Takeaways From the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 Win Over the Senators

The Maple Leafs held their own, even hanging on late when Ottawa pressed. More importantly, three players who seem to be skating on the edge—Nicholas Robertson, Calle Järnkrok, and David Kämpf—showed real fight. For me, that was the key story. Everything else was gravy.

Item One: Robertson Just Isn’t Going Anywhere – So Far

Given the circumstances, it almost felt like head coach Craig Berube was sending a message to Robertson – as in, here’s your chance, youngster. He strapped the “A” on him, rolled him out in every situation—five-on-five, penalty kill, power play—and let him run. Robertson responded with the kind of game you hope to see from a guy on the bubble: full of energy, engaged on every shift, and flashing that shot of his that still feels like something special.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Robertson has been here before: flashy in camp, sharp in exhibition, but struggling to carve out a permanent role. On Sunday, though, he made himself impossible to miss. He logged heavy minutes in all situations, and once again showed the same quick release and determination we’ve seen flashes of for years.

Related: Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Injuries, Trade Chips & Hopkins Surprises

The knock has always been consistency. Robertson played 69 games last season but faded down the stretch, and it took Berube benching him before he found a spark. Still, when the Maple Leafs collapsed in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers, it was Robertson who scored their only goal. He has the tools, but can he deliver every night? His job is far from guaranteed, but right now, he’s making it hard for the Maple Leafs’ decision-makers not to notice.

Item Two: Järnkrok and Kämpf Made Us Remember Their Value

With all the summer additions—Nicolas Roy, Matias Maccelli, and Dakota Joshua—it’s easy to overlook Calle Järnkrok and David Kämpf. Some early hockey analysts have already pushed them aside. But in Ottawa, both veterans reminded Berube why they’re still valuable. If they don’t make the opening-night lineup, I hope the team tries to pass them through waivers if that’s what it takes to keep them around.

Calle Jarnkrok, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Järnkrok scored less than a minute into the game and looked far more confident than the hernia-hampered version we saw (or, really, failed to see) last season. Kämpf, regularly criticized for being overpaid as a defensive specialist, chipped in with a clever assist on Robertson’s goal and did his usual work down the middle.

Kämpf has had a 26-point season before, so he has some offensive ability. These two might not generate headlines, but when the game gets tight, they’re the kind of stabilizers a coach trusts. What happens to them, who knows? But they still have some jam.

Item Three: Marshall Rifai Clearly Wants More Ice Time

Marshall Rifai has been on the fringes of the organization for years. He’s played a ton of American Hockey League (AHL) games, had a few NHL call-ups, but has had almost no real opportunity. Still, when he has had a chance on NHL ice, he hasn’t seemed overwhelmed.

Related: Fans React as Berube Fires Back at Maple Leafs “Core Four” Label

On Sunday, he showed why the Maple Leafs keep him in the system. Rifai went after Ridly Greig after Michael Pezzetta got run, scrapped with Zack MacEwen, and still managed to make a key block on a Tim Stützle power-play blast late in the third.

Marshall Rifai, Toronto Marlies (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

He’s 27, and he’s probably never going to become a top-pairing defender. But teams need depth players like this who compete hard, aren’t scared of the moment, and can bring a physical edge when the game heats up. Rifai made sure Berube won’t forget his value.

Item Four: The Young Russians Were a Surprise in the Net

Toronto dressed two young Russian goaltenders in Vyacheslav Peksa and Artur Akhtyamov, and for rookies in a Canadian preseason pressure cooker, they looked pretty calm. Akhtyamov stopped 16 of 17 shots and looked steady throughout. He seemed quick and had a way of eating pucks and making tough saves look routine. Peksa, who faced 18 shots, gave up a pair but held his ground when Ottawa pressed hard in the third.

Related: Nicolas Roy Could Be the Maple Leafs’ Most Underrated Weapon

These aren’t guys who will be used in Toronto’s NHL season, but both showed poise and competitiveness that caught attention. For a team that’s had endless questions in net, seeing two young goalies hold their own against a fired-up Senators squad (at least in the third period) was maybe the biggest surprise of the night.

First Preseason Game Grades

Forwards: B+

Robertson stole the show with his energy and scoring touch, while Järnkrok looked sharp and Kämpf chipped in both defensively and offensively. The depth competition is heating up, and that’s a good thing for Toronto. Still, there were stretches where the group struggled to maintain pressure, and the finish around the net wasn’t always clean. It was a bend but don’t break night for the forwards.

Defense: B

This group of defencemen — Ben Danford, Rifai, Dakota Mermis, Phillip Myers, Henry Thrun, and William Villeneuve — didn’t look bad at all. In fact, they held their own. Danford took a couple of penalties, but overall looked strong positionally. Myers played a steady game in the middle, physical and mostly mistake-free. The rest of the blue line just quietly did their jobs.

Ben Danford, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It’s clear that Toronto still lacks a true stud defenceman this season, but what stood out Sunday was the depth. The Maple Leafs have a surprising number of blueliners who can step into NHL minutes without looking overwhelmed. That might not solve the team’s long-term need for a cornerstone, but it’s a good sign for this season.

Goaltending: B+

Akhtyamov was steady, Peksa battled through a late push, and both looked far more composed than you’d expect. They’re not in the big-club picture yet, but their play was a welcome surprise.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Preseason is about impressions, not perfection. Robertson, Järnkrok, Kämpf, Rifai, and even the young Russian goalies all did exactly what they needed to: force their way into the conversation. If they keep it up, the Maple Leafs’ lineup decisions are going to get awfully complicated before opening night.

Related: 5 Reasons for Maple Leafs Fans to Be Optimistic This Season

On Tuesday, in front of their home crowd, the Maple Leafs will ice more of their primary lineup. The youngsters set a good tone on Sunday, and now it’s up to the regulars to pick up that energy. It should be a fun one to watch.