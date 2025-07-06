Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Roy, Maccelli, Peterka, Carlo & Robertson

As the dust begins to settle on the first few waves of the offseason, it’s clear that the Toronto Maple Leafs are far from done shaping their 2025–26 roster. With trade chatter still swirling, arbitration filings in motion, and near-misses in the market making headlines, the team’s front office continues to work behind the scenes on a plan that balances urgency with long-term vision.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs Goalie Michael Hutchinson: Where’s He Now?

Today’s edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours covers a trio of stories that offer insight into what’s happening now—and what might be just around the corner for the team.

Item 1: Maple Leafs Reportedly Came Close to Landing JJ Peterka Before Utah Trade

The Maple Leafs might have come closer than anyone realized to landing dynamic winger JJ Peterka earlier this offseason. According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Toronto was deep in trade discussions with the Buffalo Sabres, who were seeking a right-shot defenseman. The Maple Leafs were reportedly willing to part with Brandon Carlo in a deal for Peterka, trying to capitalize on Buffalo’s blue-line needs. In the end, the Sabres pivoted and sent Peterka west to the Utah Mammoth, receiving Michael Kesselring instead.

JJ Peterka, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

Peterka has since signed an extension in Utah, and the move has sparked some frustration among Maple Leafs fans who believe Toronto could have won that deal. While it didn’t come together, the pursuit speaks to general manager Brad Treliving’s aggressive mindset this summer. With Matias Maccelli now in the fold, the team might have found a younger, less expensive solution, but it’s clear Toronto was aiming high as they looked to replace Mitch Marner’s production. Don’t be surprised if another move comes sometime soon.

Item 2: Nicholas Robertson Files for Arbitration Amid Unresolved Trade Request

For the first time in his career, Nicholas Robertson holds some leverage. The 23-year-old forward has officially filed for salary arbitration after scoring a career-best 15 goals in 69 games with the Maple Leafs last season. While Robertson showed promising signs of durability after years of injury setbacks, his role remained inconsistent. He played in just three of Toronto’s 13 playoff games, a clear sign that new head coach Craig Berube hasn’t yet penciled him into a core spot.

Related: 7 Cool Things About Jarome Iginla: Calgary Flames Hall of Famer

Robertson reportedly requested a trade last summer and has not backed down from that stance. Still, the Maple Leafs tendered a $919,000 qualifying offer to retain his rights, and now the arbitration process looms. The organization must have anticipated that it would come to arbitration, which might be why Pontus Holmberg was not qualified and moved to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Both sides can continue negotiating until the hearing, scheduled between July 20 and Aug. 4, begins. With Marner now gone (how many Maple Leafs posts now repeat that phrase?), Toronto needs Robertson to step up offensively, but it remains to be seen whether his future is in Toronto or elsewhere. If an arbitrator awards a deal over $4.85 million, which seems unlikely, the Maple Leafs could choose to walk away, making Robertson an unrestricted free agent.

Item 3: So Far, Maple Leafs Earn a ‘C’ Grade in Free Agency

The early reviews are in, and the Maple Leafs aren’t winning over the critics. In a July 5 report card on the first wave of NHL free agency, The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel gave Toronto a middling grade of “C,” citing the team’s failure to replace Mitch Marner or improve its blue line adequately. While the addition of Maccelli and the return in the Marner sign-and-trade—Nicolas Roy—might pay off down the line, they haven’t done much to shift the perception that Toronto is a weaker team now than it was a month ago.

Related: The Worst Free Agent Signings in NHL History

Subtracting Marner and adding depth pieces like Roy and Michael Pezzetta doesn’t balance the scales in terms of elite offensive output. The Maple Leafs still look top-heavy, with more questions than answers on the blue line.

Nicolas Roy, Vegas Golden Knights (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There were some bright spots: the team managed to lock down Matthew Knies and John Tavares to smart extensions. But the window to land a top-six replacement is closing fast, with most of the high-end free agents already off the board. Unless Treliving can swing a significant trade, the Leafs’ quiet first week of July could turn into an even louder concern by training camp.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

These three stories offer a glimpse into the shifting landscape around the Maple Leafs this offseason. Peterka’s near-arrival, Robertson’s arbitration, and the team’s inability to replace Marner all point to a team that’s still in flux. There is a need to balance cap concerns, roster needs, and the ever-present push to contend for a Stanley Cup.

Related: 11 RFAs Elect For Salary Arbitration in 2025 Offseason

With arbitration hearings looming and training camp sneaking up, expect more movement—or at least more chatter—before the puck drops on 2025–26. Whether it’s Robertson’s future, another bold swing by Treliving, or an unexpected camp breakout, the storylines are far from settled.