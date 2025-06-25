Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Tavares Twist, Marner Trickledown & Pacioretty Pull

With the NHL Draft days away and free agency opening on July 1, the Toronto Maple Leafs remain front and center in the league’s rumour mill. Three storylines are gaining traction: the Mitch Marner sweepstakes and a surprising potential link to the Dallas Stars, the uncertain status of John Tavares’ contract talks, and whether Max Pacioretty might leave town to be closer to home. Each one could shift the team’s direction heading into a pivotal offseason.

Related: 4 Dark Horses to Sign Maple Leafs Forward Mitch Marner

Speculation runs wild leading up to July 1. With so much still up in the air, fans and insiders try to connect dots—some logical, some less so—based on whispers, past comments, and gut instinct. In this edition of Maple Leafs News & Rumours, I highlight three emerging storylines that could significantly shape next season’s roster.

Item One: Brotherly Fallout? Marner-to-Dallas Rumours Put Nicholas Robertson Back in Play

As free agency approaches, the Marner sweepstakes are drawing increasing speculation, and one of the more intriguing suitors may be the Stars. According to insider Nick Kypreos, the Stars could make a strong push for Marner, but doing so might require moving on from 24-year-old winger Jason Robertson, who’s due for a significant raise. With Dallas already committed to Mikko Rantanen and up against the cap, something has to give.

Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That’s where things get personal. A move involving Jason could directly affect his younger brother, Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson. The younger Robertson has struggled to lock down a consistent role in Toronto and has been the subject of more than occasional trade rumours. If Dallas clears the way for Marner, some have floated the idea of Jason heading the other way. If he does, might that shape how Nicholas feels about staying in a place where the 2024-25 season didn’t work out that well for him? He’d have a fresh start alongside his brother.

Related: Ranking the Maple Leafs’ Best Options to Replace Mitch Marner

No formal talks have been reported, but this scenario could gain traction once the first big domino falls. If Marner ends up in Dallas and Robertson is moved, don’t rule out a Robertson-and-Robertson connection in what will be a busy offseason for both clubs.

Item Two: Tavares to Stay in Toronto? Don’t Rule Out a Habs Twist

Conventional wisdom says John Tavares will re-sign with the Maple Leafs. He’s been the captain, a 38-goal scorer, and the hometown star who made headlines when he chose Toronto in free agency. But things aren’t progressing as expected. Reports are that the two sides are not close on a deal and that negotiations have entered “white-knuckle” territory.

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That uncertainty has sparked speculation—and a surprising possibility. Pierre McGuire recently suggested that the Montreal Canadiens could be a fit if Tavares hits the open market. Montreal needs a veteran presence down the middle, and Tavares could bring leadership and scoring to a rising core. The irony, of course, would be enormous: the Toronto ex-captain jumping to the team’s most storied rival.

Related: Maple Leafs Battling Familiar Ghosts: History, Pressure, and Doubt

A return to the Maple Leafs remains the most logical outcome. But if talks continue to stall—or if Tavares feels underappreciated in negotiations (and that might be bubbling just below the surface)—don’t dismiss what once felt unthinkable: Tavares in a Canadiens sweater, skating into Scotiabank Arena as the ultimate irony.

Item Three: Pacioretty Weighs Family Ties as Red Wings Circle

Max Pacioretty’s season in Toronto was one of quiet success. After earning a spot through a PTO, the veteran forward delivered when it mattered, putting up eight points in 11 playoff games. Head coach Craig Berube praised his leadership, physical edge, and determination to return from injury, calling him an ideal fit for the team’s playoff style.

Max Pacioretty, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But Pacioretty’s comments have hinted at a different future. In his end-of-year interview, he spoke of how he loved being in Toronto but was candid about the emotional toll of being away from his family, who live in Michigan. That has opened the door to speculation that the Detroit Red Wings could be in play. The fit is logical—Pacioretty played at the University of Michigan, has roots in the state, and the Red Wings are looking to add veteran depth.

Related: Marner Sign-and-Trade, The McDavid Meeting & More NHL Rumors

Toronto remains interested, and it’s clear Berube values Pacioretty’s contributions. However, if family location becomes the deciding factor, the Maple Leafs might be unable to match Detroit’s offerings, not in dollars but in geography.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Toronto enters this pivotal week with more questions than answers. Where will Marner move? Can the team get Tavares back under contract without drama, or will emotions and dollars push him elsewhere? And will veterans like Pacioretty choose commitment to the club or closeness to home?

General manager Brad Treliving and his staff are navigating a landscape of personal stakes, family connections, and legacy decisions. One thing is clear: this isn’t just roster-building—it’s identity-defining.