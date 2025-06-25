Canadiens Would Make a Mistake Giving up on Kirby Dach

After the Montreal Canadiens finally took a meaningful step forward and punched their ticket to the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s only natural that speculation is heating up that general manager Kent Hughes will make a big move this offseason. After a couple of years of rebuilding, the team has momentum, and some fans believe now is the time to upgrade key positions, particularly at center.

With Kirby Dach coming off another injury-riddled season, many have already written him out of the plans. But giving up on Dach too early would be a mistake. The Canadiens should do the opposite: give him every chance to prove himself in the final year of his contract.

Dach Still Young

Dach is only 24 years old, which is in line with the Canadiens’ developing core of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kaiden Guhle, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson. When Montreal acquired him via a trade at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, it wasn’t just a gamble; it was a calculated bet on a former 3rd overall pick who hadn’t found his stride with the Chicago Blackhawks.

In 2022–23, Dach started to put it together. He recorded 38 points in 58 games and looked like a legitimate top-six forward. His playmaking ability and size brought a different element to the Habs’ forward group.

Dach’s Health Has Been an Issue

The biggest hurdle in Dach’s career has always been his health. In six NHL seasons, he’s never played a full campaign. Wrist injuries, knee issues, and tough breaks have derailed his development again and again. Most recently, Dach played just two games in 2023–24 before suffering a season-ending ACL injury. When he returned in 2024–25, he managed 22 points in 57 games but was not at full speed, finishing with a discouraging minus-29.

Now, for the first time in years, he enters the offseason with the chance to fully heal, train, and reset. That’s a major opportunity. If Dach can hit the ground running and stay healthy, this could be the year he finally plays 70+ games and establishes himself in the top six, especially if paired with elite offensive talent like Ivan Demidov.

Dach is a Low-Risk, High-Reward Option at Center

With Christian Dvorak expected to move on, fans are understandably hoping to see Hughes acquire a reliable second-line center. But before turning to the trade or free agent market, Dach should still be considered part of the solution. He has the skillset, the age profile, and the upside to be that player.

Kirby Dach, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Financially, the fit makes even more sense. Dach carries a modest cap hit of $3.362 million and will be on an expiring deal next season. That’s low-risk flexibility for a team still managing its long-term cap structure. If he breaks out, Montreal has a core piece under control as he will become a restricted free agent. If he struggles, the team can walk away or re-evaluate next summer.

Realistically, Dach’s trade value right now isn’t high. Coming off two injury-plagued seasons, moving him now would mean selling low. It’s far more logical to give him the opportunity to rebuild his value, or potentially re-sign him if he delivers.

Canadiens Sticking to the Plan

It’s also important to remember Hughes’ repeated message: the Canadiens won’t sacrifice their future for short-term gains. The front office has stayed disciplined, avoiding the temptation to rush the rebuild with splashy, win-now trades. The current core is young, the team isn’t yet a contender, and patience is still key.

That philosophy should apply to Dach, too. He was brought in as part of the long-term plan and showed in 2022–23 that he can be a difference-maker. Sacrificing that potential now for an aging veteran center doesn’t align with where the Canadiens are or where they’re going.

In the end, the Canadiens don’t need to make a decision on Dach today. They have time. They have flexibility, and they have every reason to see this through. Even if Montreal acquires a center via trade or free agency, Dach should remain on the roster and could center the third line in Dvorak’s role. He has talent and potential, and the team needs to stay patient with him.

A healthy Dach still has the potential to be a core piece of the team. At his age and given his contract, giving him one more shot is a smart bet, especially when the cost of giving up too soon could come back to haunt them.