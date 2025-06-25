Capitals Mock Draft: Making 4 Picks & Adding a Roster Player

The NHL Draft is just 48 hours away, when fans will celebrate player acquisitions, bemoan the loss of fan favourites and debate the fate of players who won’t realize their potential for another few years. Our Washington Capitals mock draft comes with a bit of a swerve as we have Washington deciding to deal one of its prized top-100 selections for a roster player from out West.

Round 1 (#27) – Sascha Boumedienne, LHD, Boston University (NCAA)

With a bounty of centers available in the first round, a 6-foot-2 defenseman from the NCAA falls to Washington late in the first round. Sascha Boumedienne brings a big frame with skating ability that he still needs to improve on. A strong performance at the U18 World Juniors could see his draft stock reach the first round, given the lack of depth on defense in the first round. Boumedienne told the media he met with 28 teams during the combine weekend in early July.

Sascha Boumedienne, Boston University (Photo credit: Matt Woolverton)

Sascha is the son of retired Capitals blueliner Josef Boumedienne, a veteran of 47 NHL games between 2001-02 and 2003-04, split between the New Jersey Devils (1 game), the Tampa Bay Lightning (3), and the Capitals (43). After his playing career ended, Josef became a scout for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2017.

The younger Boumedienne has an NHL mind he can turn to as he navigates the complex draft process. “He’s been there every step of the way,” he said of his father’s involvement. “He’s been through everything I am going through right now, and will be going through. I can bounce a lot of things off him and ask a bunch of questions.”

Given the undersized defenseman in the Capitals’ system, like 5-foot-10 Cole Hutson, a defenseman with size would be a smart pick at the end of the first round.

Round 2 (#37) – Jack Ivankovic, G, Brampton (OHL)

Despite mid-season extensions to both goalies, Washington needs a succession plan for Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson. After lucking into the 37th overall thanks to the Boston Bruins’ awful 2024-25 campaign, Washington should take a shot on a netminder in this slot. While either Joshua Ravensbergen or Jack Ivankovic could be first-round selections, it would be wise to scoop up a goaltender if either goalie falls into the second round. Teams are usually hesitant to spend a first-round selection on a netminder, so in theory, there should be a goalie available at this slot.

Ivankovic performed admirably in his second Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season with the Brampton Steelheads with a 25-12-5 record, a 3.05 goals-against average (GAA), and a .903 save percentage. Despite his winning record, he switched up his goalie pads throughout the season. “I went through four or five sets of pads this year,” Ivankovic told the media at the combine. “Never wanted to stick with the same design.” His favorite pair from Bauer was a pin-stripe set with his family’s name in the stripes. “I thought that was pretty cool,” he said.

Ivankovic will be moving to the University of Michigan and the much-improved NCAA next season. If he is gone in this spot, Capitals GM Chris Patrick should pivot to Michal Pradel, Lucas Beckman, Semyon Frolov, or Pyotr Andreyanov in this position.

Round 3 (#94) – Trade – Acquire Lukas Reichel from Chicago for Hendrix Lapierre (RFA) & #94

A reclamation project is more serviceable than a third-round draft selection. The Capitals should ship their third-round pick and restricted free agent (RFA) forward Hendrix Lapierre to the Chicago Blackhawks for Lukas Reichel. The 23-year-old has played 169 games since being selected 17th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. The German winger has lacked consistency during his NHL tenure and could be on the trading block as more high-profile draft picks prepare to join the Blackhawks’ system.

Reichel has not reached his full potential in Chicago, with a career-high 22 points in 70 games during the 2024-25 season. He has speed to burn, which is one of the more valuable skills in the league today. With forwards Andrew Mangiapane, Taylor Raddysh, and Lars Eller destined for free agency, the Capitals have some spots available in the forward group.

Lapierre was selected five spots below Reichel in the 2020 NHL Draft, but has played over 100 games in the American Hockey League since he turned pro. With the Capitals in win-now mode, trading an RFA forward with a third-round pick for a speedy winger with double the amount of NHL games under his skates is sound asset management.

Round 4 (#123) – Adam Benak, C Youngstown (USHL)

An undersized forward with scoring ability, Adam Benak amassed 59 points in 56 games during his first United States Hockey League (USHL) season. At 5-foot-7, he will have some obstacles to overcome, but his playmaking ability should lead to an NHL career. A bigger forward, like 6-foot-6 Aliaksei Protas, could be a solid linemate, providing additional time and space for a shifty player like Benak.

Round 5 (#155) – Luka Radivojevic, RHD, Muskegon (USHL)

Any team that selects Luka Radivojevic will be praying for a growth spurt from the 5-foot-10 defenseman. Right-handed defensemen with mobility can be tough to find. If still available late in the draft, Radivojevic is a desirable selection in Round 5. He is the son of Branko Radivojevic, a retired forward who played for three NHL teams between 2001-02 and 2007-08.

Capitals Must Prepare for the Future

Whatever direction the Capitals take this weekend will help chart the franchise’s direction. Despite the looming Ovechkin-less roster, Washington needs to add talent to this group to make a push for another Stanley Cup run while the captain is in town. They can add a pair of top-40 prospects this weekend to supplement a talent pool featuring young forwards like Ryan Leonard, Andrew Critsall, and others in the Nation’s Capital. Chris Patrick can identify underutilized talent on the trade market and use his draft assets to bolster the defensive and/or goalie prospect pools at the 2025 NHL Draft.