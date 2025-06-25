Maple Leafs Offseason Crossroads: Marner, Tavares, and Knies in Limbo

This is no ordinary offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s a crossroads. Mitch Marner is likely on his way out, John Tavares could follow, and contract negotiations with Matthew Knies have reportedly hit a wall. For a team trying to stay in the Stanley Cup conversation, that’s not just turbulence—it’s potential upheaval. Could the Maple Leafs lose two-thirds of their top line and half of their top six forwards this summer?

It’s not unthinkable, which makes the next few weeks critical for general manager Brad Treliving.

Marner, Tavares, and Knies: Major Questions with No Clear Answers

Mitch Marner seems all but gone. While no sign-and-trade has materialized, all signs point to an offseason walk-away, leaving nothing in return but salary cap space. That space is valuable, but losing a franchise player for nothing but space leaves a mark.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Tavares’ situation is murkier. He reportedly wants to stay in Toronto and appears open to taking a team-friendly, hometown discount—but the question is how friendly. It could cross a line if the rumours are true and the offer comes in well below what’s considered fair, especially for the ex-captain who has consistently put the team first.

Tavares has handled his role with quiet professionalism, never demanding the spotlight, even as his responsibilities shifted. But a lowball offer, after years of leadership and sacrifice, might be the final frustration—the moment that tips his relationship with the organization from strained to broken.

Then there’s Knies. The talented winger is a restricted free agent, giving the Maple Leafs some leverage. However, reports suggest a significant negotiation gap, raising the risk of an offer sheet or future trade. Knies is not just a promising young forward—he’s one of the few in the system ready to take on a top-six role. Losing him would hurt, both now and long term.

Replacing Maple Leafs Through Free Agency? Not So Fast

If the Maple Leafs lose key pieces, can they replace them via free agency? Possibly—but not easily. A few difference-makers are at the top of the unrestricted free agent (UFA) board, but they won’t come cheap, especially with 31 other teams in the bidding. Once you drop below the top tier, the available talent falls off fast.

Brad Marchand (63) is a free agent, but he’s 37 years old, and his price could be enormous.

Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

Toronto is also at a disadvantage when it comes to luring free agents. The team plays in one of the highest-taxed jurisdictions in the NHL. Dollar-for-dollar, players take home significantly less in Toronto than in most American markets. That financial hit and uncertainty about whether the team is truly Cup-bound make it a hard sell for elite UFAs.

Can the Maple Leafs Trade Their Way Out?

If free agency isn’t the fix, what about trades? Toronto’s trade capital is limited. Auston Matthews and William Nylander are likely untouchable. Beyond them, the forward group isn’t deep enough to attract significant interest. Could Knies be moved? Sure—but would that improve the team or shuffle the deck?

The blue line and goaltending are relatively strong, but trading from those positions risks weakening one of the roster’s few stable areas. The American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies offer little in terms of high-end trade chips, and beyond that, there’s only one elite prospect who moves the needle: Easton Cowan.

Easton Cowan: The One Bright Spot

Cowan has become the most promising storyline in what’s otherwise shaping up to be a grim offseason. Drafted 28th overall in 2023, he’s emerged as one of the top players in junior hockey. His motor, playmaking, and competitive level have fans and scouts seeing shades of a future star.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Cowan doesn’t just rack up points—he drives play, kills penalties, plays with edge, and thrives under pressure. Barring a setback, he’ll likely make the NHL roster this fall, and with the top six in flux, he might be asked to take on more than expected.

Treliving’s Most Important Summer Yet

Treliving inherited a talented but fragile team. He now faces the possibility of losing core pieces without obvious replacements. Re-signing Knies, developing Cowan properly, and finding value in the margins aren’t optional. They’re essential.

If the Maple Leafs misplay this summer, the result won’t just be a step back—it could be the start of a complete unravelling. And once a team loses talent faster than it replaces it, the slide can come quickly. There’s still time to steer things in the right direction. But for now, the tension in Leafs Land is real—and justified.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]