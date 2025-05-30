Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Treliving, Marner, Toews & Robertson

The offseason is barely underway, but the winds of change are already swirling around the Toronto Maple Leafs. After another bitter playoff exit—this time a 6-1 blowout loss in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers—team president Brendan Shanahan is out, and head coach Craig Berube is in. General manager Brad Treliving now has the keys to the limo and an unambiguous directive from MLSE CEO Keith Pelley: this team must become a real contender, and fast.

With that mandate in hand, the next few weeks could bring some of the most significant roster decisions the organization has made in the last decade. Mitch Marner’s future hangs in the balance, Jonathan Toews is eyeing a potential comeback, and the Nicholas Robertson chapter may quietly end.

It seems clear that the Maple Leafs will not be running it back with the same group. Here’s what’s happening behind the scenes—and what might be next.

Item One: Treliving’s Subtle Messaging, Is Marner Already on His Way Out?

Brad Treliving didn’t reveal much during his recent end-of-season media availability, but there was a noticeable pattern in how he handled questions, especially those involving Marner.

Each time Marner’s name was mentioned, Treliving carefully dodged any firm commitment: “It’s up to Mitch,” he said repeatedly. He never reaffirmed Marner as part of the team’s long-term vision. Not once did he express confidence that Marner even wanted to stay. The repeated and unmistakable message placed the responsibility squarely on the player.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs

Logic suggests this is a classic general manager strategy: set the tone early, manage public expectations, and shift the narrative so the departure doesn’t appear forced. Whether or not a trade is imminent, Treliving’s word choices suggest the organization is bracing for the likelihood that Marner will not be a Maple Leaf next season.

Item Two: Jonathan Toews Open to NHL Return — Could the Maple Leafs Bite?

Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is officially exploring a return to the NHL in 2025–26. His agent, Pat Brisson, recently told the media that “everything is open”—including a possible stop in Toronto.

Nick Alberga of The Leafs Nation confirmed that the Maple Leafs are among the interested teams. It’s not the first time Toews has been linked to Toronto. In January, Frank Seravalli at Daily Faceoff floated the Maple Leafs as a potential destination. At the time, it felt speculative. Now, it feels more concrete.

Toews, 37, hasn’t played since 2022–23 due to chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS) and other health challenges. But with his recovery progressing, he’s ready to consider a new chapter. While no longer a top-line centre, Toews could provide meaningful value as a fourth-line presence—especially for a team focused on leadership, accountability, and postseason experience. While he’s not the same kind of player as Max Pacioretty, he brings many of the same intangibles.

Jonathan Toews, Chicago Blackhawks

Treliving noted that the team needs to change its “DNA.” A move like signing Toews won’t appear in flashy headlines, but his professionalism and three-time Stanley Cup pedigree could help shape the culture that head coach Craig Berube aims to instill. The Winnipeg Jets have also been mentioned as a potential landing spot, so this is far from settled. Still, if Toronto wants to add more than talent, Toews might be worth the gamble.

Item Three: Nick Robertson Likely on the Way Out — and Maybe That’s Best for Everyone

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Robertson might have played his last game in a Maple Leafs jersey. After spending most of the 2025 postseason as a healthy scratch, including after scoring in Game 5, his place in the team’s future looks doubtful under Berube. Although the team could issue a qualifying offer to retain his rights, the writing appears to be on the wall. Robertson’s entry-level deal has expired, and with restricted free agency looming, both sides may be headed for a split.

Once viewed as one of the organization’s most promising young forwards, Robertson showed flashes of skill, speed, and scoring touch. Unfortunately, repeated injuries slowed his progress, and the Maple Leafs have shifted toward bigger, more defensively responsible players, leaving little room for an undersized, shoot-first winger still finding his two-way game.

Only 23, Robertson still has time to carve out an NHL career elsewhere. A fresh start might be exactly what he needs—and few would blame him for wanting it. If he does move on, expect many in Toronto to root for him from afar quietly.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With Shanahan gone and Berube behind the bench, Treliving has the green light to reshape this roster as he sees fit. His public warning that the team’s “DNA has to change” indicates that major moves are on the horizon.

Brad Treliving, General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews and William Nylander will stay, but Marner’s future is anything but certain as he approaches unrestricted free agency. Treliving’s repeated “it’s up to Mitch” comments suggest the organization is already laying the groundwork for his exit. As for John Tavares, there’s still a good chance he returns—but only at a significantly reduced salary from his current $11 million.

Beyond the core, every depth piece and role player will likely be under review. Players like David Kämpf and Calle Jarnkrok could be on the bubble. The message from MLSE is loud and clear: the status quo is no longer acceptable. The work starts during the next five weeks if the Maple Leafs want to chase championships instead of just playoff spots.