Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Zombie DNA, Matthews as Leader & Roslovic

Being a Toronto Maple Leafs fan is a bit like living in a constant tug-of-war between optimism and skepticism. For the past few months, we’ve been told this is the year the team’s “DNA” will change—that the Maple Leafs are tougher, grittier, and better prepared for the playoff grind. Yet, until the puck drops in the postseason, it’s all just theory. Sure, new faces arrive, old habits (hopefully) leave, and the regular season provides a testing ground.

But the two fundamental questions are (1) is changing the DNA a good thing, and (2) when will we know whether this team can look different when the games truly matter.

Today’s news and rumours tap directly into that question. From examining whether Toronto’s culture has truly evolved to debating if Jack Roslovic is worth the chase, there’s no shortage of decisions that could shape this season. Each move—big or small—feeds into the bigger picture: can the Maple Leafs finally build a roster that balances skill with the grit and resilience needed for a deep playoff run?

Item One: Can the Maple Leafs Have Too Much “DNA?”

Let’s consider this DNA concept for a moment. I get it—the Maple Leafs want to change their DNA. I can see why. They’ve long been known for being elite, speedy, and skill-driven, but the postseason has exposed moments where that wasn’t enough. Management seems determined to add size, strength, and toughness, hoping the team can stand up better when the stakes are highest. But here’s the question that keeps “haunting” me: can a team have too much of that new DNA?

I remember being a kid and watching those old zombie movies, where the undead would stumble through streets, arms outstretched, chasing terrified townsfolk. Everyone on screen seemed so frightened. But to me, as a kid, they never looked all that scary. They didn’t sprint; they just lumbered toward you, slow and clumsy, like they were moving through soft ice.

I figured that unless you were on crutches, you could probably dodge them without much trouble. And yet, despite their plodding pace, something was unnerving about that relentless, never-ending pursuit. Still, to me, it seemed so illogical somehow.

Nick Ritchie when he was with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Can a hockey team built only for size and muscle start to feel like a zombie version of the game? They might look intimidating, lumbering down the ice—big, scary, hard to knock over—but without speed and skill, they’re just slowly chasing a game they can’t quite catch.

The Maple Leafs can certainly get more physical, but if they lose too much finesse, they risk becoming that slow-moving threat: creepy-looking, hard to miss, but rarely dangerous enough to land the final blow. Physicality matters, yes—but without skill, it’s all lumber and no bite. I suppose I’m like the Saskatchewan farmer whose crops survive harsh winters year after year. You need it to be tested and earned over time.

When Will We Know If Toronto Has Changed Its DNA?

One more thing about the Maple Leafs “changing their DNA.” How do we know when—or if—it’s happened? Are we talking about regular-season games? Or, is this something that only appears when the playoffs begin? For fans, it comes down to a few key things: grit, accountability, physical play, and how the team reacts under pressure.

Critics have long painted the Maple Leafs as a talented but soft bunch. Management has attempted to address this issue with larger, more experienced, and tougher players. However, playoff hockey can’t be where the real test begins.

Can Auston Matthews become a more fiery leader for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It would seem that culture also plays a significant role in this shift. And that’s why the mantra that “in Toronto, it’s all about the playoffs” falls a bit short. The regular season is where the habits of the heart must be developed and tested. This is where Auston Matthews’ development as a leader would seem to become more vocal and “pushy.” I’m thinking that if he’s going to lead by example, he’s going to have to play Morgan Rielly a bit more. Give Rielly his credit, he’ll get in the face of those who mess with his teammates.

So, can the team push back when a rookie gets rocked or when the goalie takes a scary hit? Can they pick themselves up and respond in high-pressure situations? Until we see the Maple Leafs consistently do that, the debate about whether their culture has truly changed will persist.

Item Three: Why Toronto Should Think Twice About Jack Roslovic

As long as we are talking about the Maple Leafs’ DNA, perhaps it’s time to weigh in on the rumours about Roslovic joining the Maple Leafs. Although they keep popping up, it’s unclear whether he’s the right fit. Last season, he had just 14 hits in 81 games—hardly the physical presence you want from a bottom-six forward—and 17 assists, which show some offensive ability but nothing game-changing.

Jack Roslovic of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts after scoring a goal during the second period of Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Washington Capitals (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

The more cost-effective and prudent move might be for head coach Craig Berube to sit down and have a face-to-face meeting with an internal option, such as Bobby McMann, and lay out his goal for how McMann can keep a lineup spot even when he’s on one of his cold streaks. I would also have a straight-up with rookie Easton Cowan about adding an aspect of agitation to his game.

The point is that Roslovic might not be a player the Maple Leafs need. For heaven’s sake, when he played, what was wrong with Max Pacioretty? Like Corey Perry, save him for the postseason if necessary.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Looking ahead, the Maple Leafs have some critical choices to make. Training camp and early-season games will reveal a lot about whether the team’s culture—its DNA—has shifted. Management will also need to weigh low-risk moves against long-term goals and decide whether pursuing additional forwards aligns with their broader strategy.

Ultimately, the Maple Leafs must strike a balance between the mix of developing talent, making good roster choices, and putting together a team that plays well (and together) when the pressure mounts. Can internal growth, key newcomers, and growing leadership from the core players transition this team into further success?

The offseason decisions – big and small – before and during training camp could be the tipping point between playoff success for the Maple Leafs or yet another disappointment.