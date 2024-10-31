Maple Leafs’ Promising Era of Defence Has Fizzled Out

Two first-round draft picks once touted as the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ future top defensive pairing have now moved on to different teams. Timothy Liljegren and Rasmus Sandin—two young Swedish defencemen with potential and promise—are no longer part of the Maple Leafs organization.

With Liljegren’s recent trade to the San Jose Sharks, the exciting future for the Maple Leafs defence, once symbolized by these two young players, quietly closed. Their departures mark the end of an era for the franchise’s homegrown defence prospects.

The Promise of Liljegren and Sandin

Liljegren and Sandin entered the Maple Leafs’ system with high hopes and excitement. Liljegren, a right-handed defenceman drafted 17th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and Sandin, taken 29th overall in 2018, brought contrasting but complementary styles. Sandin was known for his offensive upside, having tallied 45 points in 51 games with the Soo Greyhounds. Liljegren, on the other hand, brought a more balanced game with a year of experience playing against men in Sweden’s Division 1 league.

At the time, fans and analysts saw the duo as Toronto’s future on the blue line. But that potential never fully materialized. Both players showed flashes of promise but could not secure consistent roles on a Maple Leafs team in “win-now” mode throughout their tenure.

Right Place, Wrong Time for Liljegren and Sandin?

Timing might have been one of the biggest obstacles for Liljegren and Sandin. Had they joined the Maple Leafs before or during the initial years of core players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander, there might have been more room for growth and patience with their mistakes. But every on-ice error is magnified on a team under intense pressure to win.

Timothy Liljegren, seen here with the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A team with lower expectations might have afforded them the time to develop fully. Unfortunately, in the high-stakes environment in Toronto, they faced scrutiny, and even minor mistakes became the subject of significant criticism.

Sandin Departs First

Sandin was the first to go. The Maple Leafs traded him to the Washington Capitals, which was a fortunate deal for Toronto. In return, the team acquired a first-round pick (28th overall), just one spot earlier than Sandin’s original draft position. The Maple Leafs also gained Erik Gustafsson, a depth defenceman who played a minimal role, appearing in nine regular-season games and two playoff games before leaving the team.

In retrospect, the Sandin trade has proven beneficial; the Maple Leafs used the draft pick they received to select Easton Cowan, a prospect who has already shown promise.

Liljegren Has Now Exited to San Jose

After being a healthy scratch in nine of the team’s first ten games this season, the Maple Leafs also decided it was time to move on from Liljegren. He was traded to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for 30-year-old defenceman Matt Benning, a third-round pick in 2025, and a sixth-round pick in 2026.

Matt Benning, then with the San Jose Sharks (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While some may question whether the Maple Leafs received fair value for Liljegren, his contract situation might have played a role. The two-year, $3 million annual deal he signed might have been viewed as an overpayment by potential trade partners, making it challenging for Toronto to secure a higher return.

A New Opportunity for Liljegren in San Jose

For Liljegren, the move to the Sharks offers a fresh start on a team that has struggled in recent years. The Sharks, who finished last in the NHL last season and are again at the bottom of the Pacific Division, can offer Liljegren opportunities the Maple Leafs could not. In San Jose, he has a real chance to play in a top-four role, possibly even on the top pair.

The Sharks’ current situation allows them to be patient with a young player’s mistakes. Additionally, San Jose’s lower-pressure environment compared to Toronto may allow Liljegren to play more freely and develop his game without constant scrutiny.

What the Trade Means for the Maple Leafs

From Toronto’s perspective, the trade brings several benefits. It frees up $3 million in valuable salary cap space. The team also acquired Benning, who—if healthy—could be a good fit for coach Craig Berube’s preferred defensive style, which emphasizes physicality and positioning.

While Benning has only played seven of the Sharks’ 11 games this season and averaged 13 minutes of ice time, his style aligns with what the Maple Leafs need on their blue line. Should Benning find himself on Toronto’s third pair, his $1.25 million cap hit is manageable, or the team could bury a significant portion of it in the American Hockey League (AHL) if necessary.

The Upside of Toronto’s Acquisitions

While Liljegren and Sandin might not have become the defensive pillars many envisioned, the Maple Leafs managed to secure future assets in both deals. The third and sixth-round picks from San Jose offer long-term potential, though they are unlikely to be immediate game-changers. The biggest payoff was the first-round pick from the Sandin trade, which resulted in Cowan’s selection. The young forward has already shown signs of high skill, and he could be a valuable addition to the Maple Leafs lineup in the coming seasons.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

As the Maple Leafs close the chapter on Liljegren and Sandin, the team’s focus now shifts to integrating new players and building a defensive core that fits their current strategy. While the road wasn’t as planned for these two Swedish defencemen, their departures have enabled the organization to acquire future assets and focus on the here and now.

For Liljegren and Sandin, the trade represents a new beginning and, potentially, a chance to live up to their promise without Toronto’s intense spotlight. For the Maple Leafs, it’s a step toward balancing the roster while maintaining flexibility and investing in promising young players like Cowan.

As both players progress with their careers, their successes—and the Maple Leafs’ next moves—will likely remain a point of interest among fans and hockey analysts alike.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]