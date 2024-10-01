Maple Leafs Prospect Miroslav Holinka Impressive During WHL Debut

The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing for their 2024-25 campaign and have been making their way through preseason while allowing fans to gain a sense of what the future could look like with prospects having the chance to showcase themselves. While some youngsters will likely make their opening-night roster in Easton Cowan and Fraser Minten, one prospect may fly under the radar as he returns to the Western Hockey League (WHL) to play with the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Nylander & Robertson Ready for Big Season After ‘Preseason Push’

Miroslav Holinka was selected by the Oil Kings in the first round of the 2024 CHL Import Draft at 14th overall after a strong season in Czechia U20 with HC Ocelári Trinec where he scored 20 goals and added 21 assists for 41 points through 29 games. He also played 16 games in the Czech Extraliga with HC Ocelári Trinec where he scored one goal and added two assists for three points.

The Maple Leafs selected Holinka in the fifth round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft at 151st overall, and he stuck around until just after the 2024-25 WHL regular season got underway. Holinka did get into his first game with the Oil Kings on Saturday (Sept. 28) on the first line alongside fellow Czechian forward Adam Jecho and Gavin Hodnett as they faced off against the Calgary Hitmen.

Holinka’s First Impression in WHL a Good One

The Oil Kings picked up a huge 4-1 victory over the Hitmen which gave them their first win of the season, after losing their first two games. Jecho and Hodnett looked strong as if they hadn’t missed a beat, and Holinka elevated them in a big way. In the win, Holinka’s confidence with the puck combined with his speed and offensive IQ led to him being one of, if not the best, player throughout the game. He scored his first career WHL goal and was able to add an assist for a two-point debut.

Miroslav Holinka, Edmonton Oil Kings (Edmonton Oil Kings Hockey Club/LA Media)

Holinka seems to be in for a big season offensively with the Oil Kings, and his two-point performance seems to be an indicator of what fans should expect from him as the season rolls along. His two-way game is extremely strong, his hands and footspeed are impressive, and he does the little things right which include winning puck battles, picking up his responsibilities defensively, and not trying to force passes in the neutral and offensive zone.

“The consistencies in the numerous scouting reports on Holinka are that he is smart, versatile, and can create with the puck in all three zones. And while that sounds very exciting the other consistent theme is that while Holinka is good in a lot of areas, he’s not a standout in any one role and that could be his barrier to success. For that reason, it seems fortunate that Holinka’s next landing spot is with the Edmonton Oil Kings, who have had recent success stories with versatile/all round good players like Jake Neighbours and Curtis Lazar.” source – ‘2024 TLN Maple Leafs Prospect Rankings: #17 Miroslav Holinka’ – Jon Steitzer – The Leafs Nation – 08/08/2024

His development seems to be in good hands with the Oil Kings as they have proven over time that they can improve and produce consistent NHL players, including Dylan Guenther, Jake Neighbours, and Mark Pysyk. If Holinka can continue to improve the little areas of his game, there isn’t any reason he could become an NHL player in the near future. His offensive game has an impressive amount of upside, and his skating is already at an elite level. Hopefully, Holinka can continue to improve and can eventually have a chance at a full-time NHL spot, but Maple Leaf fans should be excited about his potential.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.