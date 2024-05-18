4 Young Maple Leafs Prospects Ready to Boost Lineup

In a recent “Kyper and Bourne” podcast discussion, hockey analyst Jason Bukala joined hosts Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne to evaluate the young talent in the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ system. The conversation focused on the potential of four promising prospects: Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, Nick Robertson, and Matthew Knies. With the Maple Leafs looking to infuse their lineup with youthful energy and cost-effective players, Bukala provided insights into how these players might fit into the team’s plans for the upcoming season.

The video below shares that conversation.

Young Players Who Could Impact the Maple Leafs Next Season

The Maple Leafs have a promising crop of young talent that could impact their lineup next season. Here are the four key prospects the conversation listed and thoughts about where they might fit into the team next season.

Prospect 1: Easton Cowan

Cowan has shown tremendous potential and fire in his belly, particularly during the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs. Known for his relentless play and quickness, he could slide into the lineup and even play on the wing alongside John Tavares. His ability to create turnovers with his speed and contribute offensively, combined with his defensive reliability, makes him a strong candidate for regular minutes next season. He also could play on the penalty kill.

Cowan won the Red Tilson Trophy this season as the OHL’s regular season MVP and the Wayne Gretzky 99 Award for the OHL Playoff MVP. He has nothing left to prove at the junior level anymore.

Prospect 2: Fraser Minten

Minten is another promising prospect who could see time with the Maple Leafs. While he might initially spend time with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League (AHL) to continue his development, he can eventually play a middle-six role. He’s proven better than adequate in taking key faceoffs and (like Cowan) contributing to the penalty kill.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

His versatility and potential should allow him to grow into a reliable center. Bukala believes he’ll likely become a valuable recall option and a potential regular on the Maple Leafs roster.

Prospect 3: Nick Robertson

Robertson finally had a chance to make some progress with the big club this past regular season. Bukala believes he can potentially be a significant offensive contributor and score 25-plus goals next season. His offensive upside and scoring ability make him an exciting prospect for the Maple Leafs lineup.

If he can stay healthy and consistent, Robertson could secure a regular spot and provide much-needed scoring depth. While he needs more experience to play solid defence consistently, from my eye test, he grew in that area this past season.

Prospect 4: Matthew Knies

Matthew Knies had a solid regular season with the Maple Leafs. However, he had a strong postseason. He seems built for the playoffs. As a rookie, he is already known for his competitiveness and two-way play. He competes hard from goal line to goal line and can kill penalties. While the conversation noted that Cowan might have more offensive upside, Knies offers a reliable presence with his 200-foot game. The best news is that Knies and Cowan bring different strengths to the lineup. That creates room for those two players on the roster and those contributing effectively in their respective roles.

The Maple Leafs Have Some Potentially Strong Young Players Next Season and Beyond

These four young players offer affordable, high-potential options for the Maple Leafs as they look to build a competitive team for the upcoming season. With their mix of offensive talent, defensive responsibility, and versatility, Cowan, Minten, Robertson, and Knies could each carve out significant roles and help their team advance. Their emergence couldn’t be better for the salary-cap-strapped Maple Leafs.