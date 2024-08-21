Maple Leafs’ Reputation Hinges on Their Treatment of Tavares

Last Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs officially named Auston Matthews the 26th captain in franchise history, succeeding John Tavares for the 2024-25 NHL season. Tavares had held the captaincy since 2019, and while many saw this transition coming, it raises crucial questions about his future with the team. How the Maple Leafs choose to handle Tavares this season will reveal much about the organization and could have lasting implications across the NHL.

The Leadership Transition: What it Means for Tavares

When a captaincy is passed on in the NHL, it often signals a shift in the team’s direction or the eventual departure of the outgoing captain. With Matthews now wearing the “C,” some analysts and fans have speculated that Tavares’ time in Toronto might be winding down. After all, he’ll be 34 at the start of the season, and some argue that his production is declining. However, those who suggest that Tavares should be moved are missing a critical aspect of his role within the team.

The notion that Tavares might seek one last big payday elsewhere is absurd. He chose to come home to Toronto in 2018 and has been a model of leadership and professionalism ever since. Tavares willingly passed the captaincy to Matthews, which reflects his commitment to the team’s success over personal accolades. If he’s willing to give up something as significant as the captaincy, it stands to reason that he would also be willing to give up a few bucks to sign a team-friendly deal to stay with his hometown team.

3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Should Value Tavares

There are at least three reasons why the Maple Leafs should treat Tavares well. First, he has demonstrated loyalty and leadership. His decision to step down as captain is a testament to his character. His leadership extends beyond the ice, influencing younger players and strengthening team culture. Rewarding him with a new contract would signal that the Maple Leafs value selfless leadership, setting an example for the entire organization.

Second, while his production will likely ebb as he ages, he remains a consistent scorer. He might no longer be the elite player he once was, but he reliably puts up good numbers. He averages around 70 points per season and pumps in just under 30 goals, 29 last season. His offensive production is still strong. He still is an NHL leader in faceoff percentage. His experience and hockey IQ are invaluable, and he’s fearless in front of the net. Keeping him on the roster ensures the team retains a player who performs.

Third, he’s a model for building team chemistry and culture. Tavares’ professionalism and dedication have been stabilizing forces for the Maple Leafs. He opens his home for young players who need a spot to land temporarily. His presence in the locker room and on the bench helps to shape the team’s identity. Ensuring he stays would maintain the continuity of the team’s culture and guarantee that younger players have a mentor who embodies what it means to don the Blue & White sweater.

The Consequences of Letting Tavares Go

But there’s also a negative side that the Maple Leafs should wish to avoid. The franchise would be making a grave mistake if they didn’t recognize Tavares’ importance to the team. Letting him go would severely affect their reputation within the NHL, and the negative optics could be harmful.

First, players often seek to play with organizations that value loyalty and integrity. If the Maple Leafs were to let Tavares go after he gave up his captaincy and re-signs for a more team-friendly contract (which I assume he will do), it would be perceived as a lack of appreciation for his dedication. Other players might view this as a sign that the team prioritizes short-term gains over long-term relationships, making them wary of committing to Toronto.

John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs after the loss against the Boston Bruins in Game Seven of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

When free agents consider joining a team, they evaluate the contract, its culture, and how it treats its players. If the Maple Leafs were seen as an organization that quickly discarded loyal veterans like Tavares, it would deter top talent from signing in Toronto. Players might shun an organization that is more focused on the business side of hockey than on building strong, personal relationships.

While hockey is undeniably a business, players value being treated as more than just assets. If the franchise were to move on from Tavares without acknowledging his sacrifices, it would reinforce a reputation that the organization is less than player-focused. It would stop being a magnet for Toronto-area players who would like to end their careers playing at home.

How the team treats Tavares also impacts players closer to home, those already on the roster. How management treats its veterans and leaders will significantly affect morale. If Tavares were to be let go without contract consideration, other players might question their value to the organization. This could affect team cohesion and performance. Would other players also begin to believe the writing was on the wall for them, too?

Long-term trust issues would come into play. Players who witness how Tavares is treated might wonder if they, too, could be let go when their performance declines, regardless of their loyalty to the team. This could create a culture of insecurity, where players feel they must look out for themselves rather than fully commit to the team’s long-term success. They might decide to scamper while they can before being forced to walk whatever version of the NHL’s plank might be.

The Maple Leafs Would Do Well to Treat Tavares Like Royalty

The bottom line is that while the Maple Leafs must make strategic decisions about their roster, how they handle Tavares will reveal much about the organization’s values. By treating Tavares with the respect he deserves and recognizing his contributions, they can maintain a reputation as a player-friendly organization that values loyalty. Conversely, letting him go without acknowledgment could hurt the team’s ability to attract and retain top talent in the future, creating a ripple effect of negative optics across the league.

The best outcome would be to install Tavares as a Maple Leafs institution. Re-sign him to a team-friendly contract and allow him to retire in a Blue & White uniform. Then, when he’s retired, line him up with Darryl Sittler, Mats Sundin, and the other icons of Maple Leafs history. Treat him like the royalty he is—both now and after he retires.

Tavares’ willingness to put the team first is precisely the character this franchise needs. Letting him go or treating him with anything less than the utmost respect is not just short-sighted; it’s dangerous for the team’s future. Tavares’ legacy in Toronto should be celebrated, not questioned, and his continued presence on the roster will strengthen the team’s chances of success.