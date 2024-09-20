Maple Leafs’ Robertson Could Have 3 Outcomes Following 1-Year Deal

It’s a storyline that has kept the Toronto Maple Leafs in the news all summer long and finally, last week, it came to a head. Nick Robertson signed a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs for $895,000 following reports that he met with new head coach Craig Berube on the possibility of his role developing this season for the team.

While the saga seems to be done for now between Robertson and the Maple Leafs, others might simply consider this a new page in what will eventually be a choose-your-own-adventure for the injury-plagued 23-year-old.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Frustrated with his role on the team, Robertson requested a trade earlier this offseason and it seemed as though the team was ready to give him his wish. However, given their perseverance with his injuries over the past few seasons, the 2024-25 season was shaping up to be the best opportunity for Robertson to get a legitimate shot at a full-time roster spot.

Although the Maple Leafs and Robertson were able to hash out a deal before the start of the season, it doesn’t quite mean that it’s the end of the road in this particular saga. In fact, there are three outcomes that could still come from the Robertson signing that have a legitimate chance of taking place.

Robertson Has Career Year With Maple Leafs

The best case scenario stemming from this signing is that Robertson goes out and has a career year. After all, being able to develop and hold on to home grown talent like Robertson is key for teams’ success in the NHL.

Robertson is coming off his best season yet at the top level, with 14 goals and 27 points in 56 games for the Maple Leafs during the regular season. While injuries have kept him off the ice at times early in his career, it hasn’t slowed him down offensively as we saw last season with the big club.

One way this contract could go is that Robertson finally gets a full season of NHL hockey under his belt — with the Maple Leafs. Call it a “prove it” deal or whatever you want, this low-risk, high-reward signing could be the fresh start that Robertson needs with the organization that drafted him in the first place.

After all, the Maple Leafs need some depth scoring and Robertson’s shot and skill would be a big addition on the Maple Leafs power play this season.

Somehow it seems like the unlikely outcome in this scenario, but if Robertson does get a legitimate opportunity with the Maple Leafs this season and has good production, this could just be the deal they needed to get something longer and more promising done for the young forward.

Maple Leafs Trade Robertson

In a turn of events, and one that has already stemmed from speculation around the hockey world, the Maple Leafs could use this one-year contract as a bargaining chip to ultimately give Robertson what he requested earlier in the offseason — to be traded.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Some inside the industry have suggested that the Maple Leafs signed the forward to a one-year deal simply because it would be easier to move a player under contract than an unsigned restricted free-agent — especially one that didn’t receive offer-sheet interest.

While the contract is small enough that it would be an easier move to make for the club, it seems more likely as the team’s training camp kicks off that he will start the season with the Maple Leafs.

That, however, doesn’t change that things could evolve deeper into the season. Depending on how they’re sitting nearing the deadline or how Robertson feels about the state of his role on the team, a trade could still be in the cards either closing in on the deadline or following the conclusion of his one-year deal.

Robertson, Maple Leafs Done After 2024-25

Finally, the third possibility is that the two sides just choose to split cordially at the end of the 2024-25 season. At that time, Robertson will still be an RFA, and depending on whether or not the Maple Leafs offer him a qualifying offer, he could become available to sign elsewhere.

This season will determine what comes next for the 23-year-old. As of now, he’s happy to be back in Toronto and doesn’t want to focus on what happened this offseason.

“I’m not going to deep dive into that,” he said regarding his request in the offseason. “I signed in Toronto. I’m happy to be in Toronto. Being back here a week ago, it’s good to see everyone. I’m happy to be back.”

Now, it’ll come down to where the team lies after this season and if they want him back. If they do offer him another QO and don’t sign him long-term like the first option suggest, then we could see a similar situation to this offseason if Robertson’s desires still align with his trade demand.

Either way, it should be a fun season for the Maple Leafs as this Robertson — and the Mitch Marner — saga continue to play out. As of now, it’s a choose your own adventure in regards to where you want to see this end up.