Maple Leafs Roster Crunch: Youth vs. Veterans, Pacioretty’s Role & the Bottom-Six Logjam

As the Toronto Maple Leafs head into training camp, there’s a lot of chatter about roster spots and who might break through this season. With the top lines largely set and a mix of young prospects and seasoned veterans vying for playing time, fans are debating whether there’s room for anyone new, and what role someone like Max Pacioretty might realistically play.

Related: Stolarz Extension Talk, Chinakhov’s Trade Request & More NHL Rumors

It’s a tricky balancing act. Toronto currently carries 14 forwards, seven defencemen, and two goalies, and unless injuries strike or trades shake things up, roster spots are tight. Young players like Easton Cowan might have to bide their time or start the season with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, while part-time veterans could fill specialized roles.

But let’s break down some of the key conversations shaping the Maple Leafs’ camp and early-season roster decisions.

Are There Even Open Maple Leafs Spots for Cowan?

One of the biggest questions fans are asking is simple: where would Cowan actually fit? The top-six forwards—Auston Matthews, William Nylander, John Tavares, Matthew Knies, Max Domi, and Matias Maccelli —seem already locked in. Add in bottom-six stalwarts like Scott Laughton, Bobby McMann, and Nicolas Roy. The fourth line is already crowded.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Realistically, unless there’s an injury or a trade, Cowan’s chances of cracking the Maple Leafs’ lineup full-time seem slim. Many fans argue he would benefit more from a full season in the AHL, where he can acclimate to the pace and physicality of professional hockey without being limited to scratch duty or spot minutes on the NHL bench. This approach preserves his development while keeping him game-ready for a bigger opportunity down the line.

Is Max Pacioretty a Valuable Part-Time Veteran or a Roster Hindrance?

I really like Pacioretty as a veteran addition to this Maple Leafs team. That said, clearly, there are reasons NOT to consider him as part of the picture. After making a splash in the playoffs last season, he showed that he can bring grit, physicality, and net-front presence. Fans appreciate his style of play—heavy on puck battles and second-chance opportunities—which is valuable, especially in postseason scenarios. He certainly seems to be part of that elusive DNA “stuff” that’s being talked about so redundantly this offseason.

Related: Pacioretty Could Be the Missing Piece for the Maple Leafs

But there are caveats. Pacioretty is older, and stamina over a full season is a concern. Some see him as a “part-time regular-season player,” capable of contributing in key moments, but not necessarily someone to rely on night after night. The Maple Leafs handled this well last season, rotating him when needed, and there’s the argument he could continue to serve as a postseason weapon while freeing up roster space during the grind of the regular season.

Is There Bottom-Six Congestion That Overwhelms Roster Management?

By reading the commentary on The Hockey Writers posts, one of the recurring fan frustrations revolves around the crowded bottom-six, where players like David Kampf, Steven Lorentz, Nicholas Robertson, and Calle Jarnkrok compete for limited spots. Despite the offseason, management wasn’t able—or perhaps willing—to move these players, leaving the Maple Leafs with a logjam of bodies. Does this logjam limit flexibility?

Steven Lorentz, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans have suggested that Toronto might benefit from younger, healthier depth forwards if injuries strike, or secondary scorers like Robby Fabbri for additional versatility. The logic is simple: a part-time Pacioretty provides postseason insurance and some scoring punch, whereas letting him sit idle all season—or relying on scratch-prone veterans—could be a missed opportunity.

How Can the Maple Leafs Balance Experience, Youth, and Development?

Ultimately, this is a roster balancing act. The Maple Leafs need to weigh the experience and leadership that veterans like Pacioretty provide against the development and long-term growth of younger players like Cowan. It’s a classic dilemma for a team looking to compete now while building for the future.

Related: Revisiting the Nazem Kadri Trade

In the coming weeks, training camp and early preseason games will give Toronto a clearer picture. Coaches will need to evaluate performance, stamina, and chemistry, and management will have to decide whether to make roster adjustments before opening night. For now, fans can expect plenty of debate, speculation, and “what-if” scenarios as the Leafs finalize a lineup that can balance immediate playoff ambitions with the development of the next wave of talent.