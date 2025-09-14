Penguins’ Prospects With the Best Chance to Make NHL Roster

With training camp right around the corner, the Pittsburgh Penguins are gearing up for a season that will be full of growing pains and learning curves. Even though their core is still in place, there is a youth movement sweeping through Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby and company will not be around forever, and head coach Dan Muse is the perfect person to have in charge during this transitional era. With several promising prospects expected to make the roster this season, will Muse give the edge to the younger players over the veterans?

Which Prospects Will Make the Roster?

There is a good chance that Rutger McGroarty will make the roster out of training camp this season. He spent the majority of last season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and ended up with 39 points in 60 games. His overall game improved as the season went on, and that was evident when he was called up to Pittsburgh at the end of the season. He has a good shot and good awareness. It will be interesting to see if Muse starts him out with the Penguins or sends him back to Wilkes-Barre to start the season.

Defenseman Harrison Brunicke is another interesting prospect to keep an eye on. He is a good puck handler, and his offensive game is progressing nicely. At 6-foot-3, he plays a physical game, and the Penguins are going to need all the defensive help they can get this season. He also plays a good two-way game. He will probably join Wilkes-Barre this season, but he could see NHL action during the second half of the season.

Ville Koivunen is another young prospect who will more than likely see NHL action this season in Pittsburgh. Last season, he played in 63 games in Wilkes-Barre and had 56 points. He also played in eight games with the Penguins and had seven assists. He is a good playmaker who isn’t afraid to go to the front of the net. He is also good at winning 1-on-1 battles. He plays a smart, physical game and could definitely be a huge asset to the second or third line.

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Ville Koivunen (John Jones-Imagn Images)

Filip Hallander is another interesting player to watch. He was drafted by the Penguins in 2018 and played within the organization from 2021 to 2023. He played in 104 American Hockey League (AHL) games and registered 61 points, and had no points in three NHL games. Last season, he played with Timra IK in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and picked up 26 goals and 53 points in 51 games. He was the SHL’s Forward of the Year last season and came in second in the league in goals and points.

In April, the Penguins re-signed Hallander to a two-year contract. At 25 years old, it is time for him to prove himself. During his time in the SHL, his offensive game massively improved. He is a good skater who passes and shoots well. He is also good on the forecheck. He has a good two-way game and good awareness. He is also a very versatile player who could be a solid depth contributor in Pittsburgh. General manager Kyle Dubas will be watching him closely this season.

Penguins Beginning a New Era

Currently, the Penguins have more talent in their system than they have had in years. They have a deep prospect pool, and Muse has his work cut out for him. He has worked in player development for most of his coaching career, which is why he was brought to Pittsburgh. Dubas has made it his mission to bring youth into the organization. This season will largely be about figuring out which players are going to pick up where Crosby leaves off.