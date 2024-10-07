Maple Leafs’ Roster: Surprises & Key Battles Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering a pivotal stretch as they finalize their roster for the upcoming season. In the next few days, expect significant movement within the organization. Key signings have already been made, while some players have been placed on waivers and the organization is hoping they’ll clear and remain in the system.

Although the lineup is starting to take shape, there are still decisions to be made. The team needs to become salary cap compliant, and with a few possible moves on the horizon, the final roster should solidify soon. Here are some key areas to watch as things unfold.

Item One: Philippe Myers and Cap Maneuvering

On Sunday, the Maple Leafs placed Matt Murray and Marshall Rifai on waivers but surprisingly didn’t do the same with Philippe Myers. This leaves the team with 10 defensemen on their roster, sparking speculation that a trade might be in the works. Even though Jani Hakanpaa is practicing with the team, it’s possible he could still be placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) to free up cap space, which would allow the team to keep Myers with the big club.

However, if they believe those players have earned a spot in the lineup, they must add them to the roster now that the team has signed Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz. The juggling act continues.

Item Two: Could Timothy Liljegren Be on the Block?

There’s also speculation surrounding defenseman Timothy Liljegren. He’s had an underwhelming camp and has struggled to stay in the lineup during critical games. At 25, with more than 200 NHL games under his belt, Liljegren has room to grow, but the learning curve is starting to flatten. With his new $3 million cap hit, his contract might be more valuable to the Maple Leafs as cap space rather than his play on the ice.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There’s also the possibility that Liljegren’s new two-year deal might have led to complacency, as he may have believed his spot was secure heading into camp. It’s worth considering if this lack of urgency impacted his performance.

Item Three: The Maple Leafs Logjam at the Forward Position

The Maple Leafs currently have 15 forwards listed on their roster, including Pacioretty and Lorentz, and need to trim their lineup to 23 players by the season opener. With the cap set at $88 million, something has to give. Connor Dewar will likely be placed on LTIR, freeing up $1.18 million, but that still leaves them with 14 forwards.

A trade or roster move seems imminent now that Pacioretty and Lorentz have been signed. Could Ryan Reaves, who cleared waivers multiple times last season, be on his way out? If so, his $1.15 million cap hit would be freed up.

Additionally, Mark Masters says Calle Jarnkrok was again absent from practice after returning for last Thursday’s game in Detroit. Could he be re-injured and heading to LTIR? Or could the team be working on a deal for him?

Item Four: Matt Murray’s Waiver Situation

There’s been talk about Matt Murray’s contract, which includes a $100,000 signing bonus—reportedly a deterrent for other teams considering a waiver claim. However, it seems unlikely that such a small sum would stop a team needing a goalie, especially with Murray’s low $875,000 salary. More likely, the deterrent is that any team claiming him would have to keep him on their NHL roster.

While the Maple Leafs’ best-case scenario might be for Murray to clear waivers, there’s always a chance a team with goaltending issues could roll the dice on a two-time Stanley Cup winner. If Murray is claimed, the Maple Leafs have a backup plan with Dennis Hildeby, who had an impressive training camp and looks ready for NHL minutes.

Item Five: One Coaching Difference — More Emotion Behind the Bench

There’s been a noticeable shift in the Maple Leafs’ coaching philosophy this season. Under former head coach Sheldon Keefe, the focus was on skill, puck possession, and execution. Emotions were, by and large, kept in check. New head coach Craig Berube and his staff have brought a different energy, encouraging the team to play a more physical north-south game and channel their emotions into their play.

It will be interesting to see how this more emotional approach behind the bench impacts the team as the season progresses. Could it be the unmeasurable factor that finally pushes the Leafs to the next level?

Final Salary Cap Considerations: What’s Likely Next?

At time of writing, with 24 players on the roster and a total cap hit of $90,718,437, the Maple Leafs are currently $2.7 million over the limit. Dewar’s expected LTIR placement would bring that down to $1.5 million over the cap, and placing Hakanpaa on LTIR could get them within striking distance. Pacioretty and Lorentz have already been signed, but further moves are necessary to meet cap requirements.

Something still has to happen—whether it’s a trade or a roster cut. Stay tuned for the subsequent development.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]