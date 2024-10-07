Maple Leafs’ Timothy Liljegren Much Better Option for Oilers Than Josh Brown

The Edmonton Oilers made a smart decision placing defender Josh Brown on waivers on Sunday (Oct. 6) as they made the final touches to their roster for the 2024-25 season. With Brown being placed on waivers, it likely proves that Travis Dermott has earned a contract from his professional tryout (PTO) contract, and Troy Stecher will also make the team. While the Oilers’ defensive depth is worrisome for a team looking to make another deep playoff run this upcoming postseason, it’s a step in the right direction for them to send Brown to the American Hockey League (AHL) after an underwhelming training camp.

While it looks like they won’t be using Brown as much as they thought when they signed him, another defender — one who is a stronger player than Brown — may be available for the Oilers to acquire as a depth piece. The Toronto Maple Leafs have dealt with defensive depth issues for several seasons, but this season may be the complete opposite because it seems they have an overabundance of NHL-caliber defenders, and one may have to get traded. Timothy Liljegren may find himself on the trade wire this season because of that issue, and he should have some interest as a young right-shot defender who may not cost much to acquire.

Timothy Liljegren, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Liljegren is a 25-year-old Kristianstad, Sweden who has played 196 games in the NHL and has scored 14 goals and added 51 assists for 65 points (a 0.33 points-per-game average.) He was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft at 17th overall by the Maple Leafs after a strong season in Sweden split between the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and the J20 SuperElite with Rogle BK and their affiliated teams. He had five points in 19 games in the SHL, and seven points through 12 games in the SuperElite league.

Brown on the other hand, is a 30-year-old right-shot defender from London, Ontario who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft at 152nd overall by the Ottawa Senators after a decent showing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Oshawa Generals where he had 16 assists through 68 games. Through 290 NHL games, he has scored 11 goals and added 23 assists for 34 points (a 0.12 points-per-game average.) Defensively, Liljegren has proven to be more trustworthy than Brown throughout his career.

Liljegren Better Depth Option Than Brown

While it seems like Brown is going to spend this season in the AHL, he’s likely going to be the first player called up in the event of any injuries. However, he isn’t a solid defender by any means. His analytics prove he is one of the weakest defensive-minded players who played in the NHL last season, and he would be more of a liability than a helping hand if he was called up this season. If Liljegren does become available and the Maple Leafs’ asking price isn’t high, the Oilers should look into him.

Timothy Liljegren player card via JFresh Hockey

Liljegren has been viewed as someone with tons of potential but hasn’t grown into what anyone expected him to become, despite his impressive analytics. His upside coming into the league made him an exciting prospect and he still is a solid bottom-pairing defender, but a season of development at the AHL level would be ideal for him and he’s already a stronger asset than Brown should they need anyone to be called up. Hopefully, the Oilers look at the Maple Leafs’ situation as a potential benefit for them as they try to bolster their defensive depth in hopes of winning their sixth Stanley Cup in franchise history.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.