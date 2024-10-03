Maple Leafs: 3 Realistic Goals for Matthew Knies in 2024-25

While the Toronto Maple Leafs are not considered favourites entering the season, management did everything they could this summer to bolster the roster for a deeper playoff run in 2024-25. With Chris Tanev and Oliver Ekman-Larsson joining the team to strengthen the defence and Anthony Stolarz adding depth between the pipes, Matthew Knies could be the X-factor this season.

The 21-year-old forward is coming off his first full season in the NHL when he scored 15 goals and 35 points through 80 games. He played three games in 2022-23, with an assist, but made his presence known last season when he got his first real taste of NHL action. Here are three realistic goals for Knies heading into 2024-25.

Goal 1: Score 30 Goals

Knies should have the rookie jitters out of his system and has looked strong in training camp, so he could see an increased role to start the season. He could even see time on the first line alongside Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, who are elite offensive talents. With more confidence and stronger linemates, Knies reaching the 30-goal plateau is very realistic.

Matthew Knies, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Knies is a strong two-way player who has proven he can create his own scoring opportunities regardless of who he is playing with, and he has adapted quickly in the past. In his rookie season in the NCAA, he was a point-per-game player, scoring 15 goals and 18 assists through 33 games. With more confidence heading into this season, expect his goal production to increase in 2024-25.

Goal 2: Hit 75 Points

This means, in theory, that Knies should notch 45 assists on top of 30 goals, which is realistic. If he plays on the first line, he could easily elevate his offensive production, even if they are secondary assists, and he is not the play-driver on his line. He is quick for his size and plays similar to a power-forward style at times, which should help complement the playmaking of Marner and the natural goalscoring of Matthews.

Reaching the 75-point plateau would likely place Knies in the top five in scoring on the Maple Leafs, behind Marner, Matthews, and William Nylander, and could be on par with John Tavares. This would double the total from his rookie season, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Goal 3: Find Consistent Special Teams Ice Time

The Maple Leafs have elite offensive talent, so finding a spot on the top power-play unit is unlikely. However, finding a consistent spot on the second power-play unit should be a realistic goal for Knies. Despite his strong two-way game, it’s also unlikely he will see time on the penalty kill.

“Knies is a big body, power winger, who has added an extra pace to his game this season. He’s quicker to open space and tracks up and down the ice efficiently. The majority of his offence comes from between the hash marks and around the crease in the offensive zone.” ‘Scout’s Analysis: What Matthew Knies adds to Maple Leafs this season and beyond,’ Sportsnet, 04/10/2023

While most of his offensive production will come at even strength, Knies’ goal should be to see consistent time on the second power-play unit and move up to the top unit in case of injuries. He has the talent to become an elite producer at the NHL level, it’s just a matter of bringing all his assets together and making them work.

As the 2024-25 season approaches, be sure to follow The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.