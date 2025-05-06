Maple Leafs Should Consider Nikolaj Ehlers as Marner Replacement

The Toronto Maple Leafs are currently focused on trying to take down the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Florida Panthers, as they try to pick up a second-round victory and make a push for their first Stanley Cup since 1967. They did well in the first round, defeating the Ottawa Senators in six games, and now have their sights set on even more. However, once the season is done and they shift their focus onto the 2025-26 season, they have to immediately try and re-sign two of their star players.

Mitchell Marner and John Tavares are both pending unrestricted free agents and don’t have new contracts for next season. If they hit the open market, plenty of teams around the NHL would have interest in bringing them in, despite them both likely looking at massive pay raises from their current contracts. As of right now, neither player has indicated they want to leave the Maple Leafs, but it’s possible they both hit the open market on July 1st. If Marner ends up testing free agency, there is another pending free agent that the Maple Leafs should target as his replacement.

Nikolaj Ehlers, a forward who is playing with the Winnipeg Jets right now, has widely been viewed as one of the most coveted free agents heading into the offseason. He is in the final season of his seven-year contract with the Jets, which has a $6 million cap hit, and he is also in for a massive pay raise. The belief as of right now is that he will be testing the open market and seeing if he can maximize his value with another team, and the Maple Leafs should be all over him.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Heading into the offseason, the Maple Leafs have just over $26.8 million in cap space available. While I would expect them to try and take one last run at using that money to re-sign Marner and Tavares, they will have to consider alternatives if the pair is out of their price range. Ehlers is considered an elite offensive producer who plays well in the defensive zone, and while he doesn’t quite bring what Marner does at both ends of the ice, he could be a cheaper addition and could mesh well with their current scheme. The Maple Leafs may also be willing to pay Ehlers exactly what he wants to convince him to join them, but even then, they should have money left over to continue spending in free agency.

What Does Ehlers’ Next Contract Look Like?

Ehlers, who is 29 years old, is likely looking at a massive long-term contract. If I had to guess, I would predict Ehlers gets a seven-year contract worth around $8.25 million annually. This season, he scored 24 goals and added 39 assists for 63 points through 69 games. Throughout his career, he has scored 225 goals and added 295 assists for 520 points through 674 games, which comes out to a 0.77 points-per-game average.

If he signs for that with the Maple Leafs, they will have just around $18 million left over to fill out their roster, re-sign Tavares and the rest of their pending free agents, and work on filling out their depth. They would have the money to take a swing on a trade if they see the right target become available as well, but time will tell what happens. Ehlers would be a great addition for any team, but I would assume the Maple Leafs want to keep Marner around at a reasonable price. When the playoffs are done, there should be some more clarity on his future with the team, but until then, they are focused on trying to win a championship.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.