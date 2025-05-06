David Carle Made Right Decision by Forgoing NHL Coaching Gig

When Nashville Predators prospect Teddy Stiga scored the golden goal to win the World Junior Championship (WJC) for Team USA, it was business as usual for 35-year-old head coach David Carle. It was the third major championship he’d coached a team to in a calendar year.

In 2022, he led the Denver Pioneers (NCAA) to their ninth ever National Championship. Then in January of 2024, he led the Americans to gold at the WJC. In April, he led the Pioneers to another national title. Then a little over eight months later, he led the Americans to their second straight WJC gold – the first time they’ve gone back-to-back in the tournament’s 47 year history.

David Carle, Denver University (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The Hockey Writers asked Washington Capitals prospect Cole Hutson, who led the WJC in points, what makes Carle so effective. He responded, “I think just how calm he is. I think he stays so poised on the bench and has trust in us all the time. (It’s) really good.”

Stiga, fresh off scoring the dramatic overtime winner to complete a multi-goal comeback, gave THW a near-identical response, “I think he’s just always calm behind the bench. He’s never, ever showing his emotion. And (that’s) bringing out the best in all of us.”

Carle Stays with Denver

Following the tournament, there had been a ton of speculation as Carle was one of the most coveted names for an NHL head coaching job. Then this past Monday, he shocked many as he signed a multi-year extension to remain head coach of Denver University.

“He ain’t ready to handle the pressure,” said one commenter on X. Another questioned if he was “scared”. But when Carle explained his rationale on the Frankly Speaking Podcast in January, it actually makes a ton of sense. “It would need to be a life changing opportunity (…) the way coaches are recycled through the NHL, I personally don’t believe it’s the best way to have success,” he said.

Since the start of the 2022-23 season, a whopping 27 (!!) of the NHL’s 32 teams have changed their head coach. For some of those teams, it’s happened more than once. Carle is married with three children, so why would he have to jump on an opportunity that may not last when he’s perfectly content now? Besides, Elite Prospects’ content director Cam Robinson said, “It’s fair to assume David Carle’s extension makes him the only NCAA coach making 7-figures.” So it’s not exactly like he’s starving for cash.

Furthermore, a recent New York Times article mentioned that Carle has felt “indebted” to Denver as they continued to honor his scholarship after he got diagnosed with a career ending heart condition as a player. (from ‘Inside David Carle’s University of Denver hockey program, and what comes next: ‘Window is still wide open’,’ New York Times, April 18, 2025)

It’s easy to lose the human being element when it comes to sports. There’s no question that Carle is uber-talented behind the bench and brings out the best in his roster. But until the NHL starts realizing a coach is usually only as good as their players, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see coaches with a resume like Carle’s continuing to remain in college hockey.

While the exact duration of the multi-year extension is unreported, once it’s up, Carle will likely only seek an opportunity with an NHL organization that has a clear plan and won’t throw him out the window if he can’t immediately turn a subpar roster into Stanley Cup contenders.

