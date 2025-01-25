Maple Leafs Should Consider Trading for Brad Marchand

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be trying to make a push for a Stanley Cup this season as they look to win their first championship since 1967. With stronger defensive depth and improved goaltending this season, the team seems poised to make a deep playoff run and should he considered a contender as they try to win the Atlantic Division, and prove that they’re not just a regular-season team.

They haven’t been very active on the trade market, but with the monster trade between the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, and Chicago Blackhawks involving Mikko Rantanen shaking up the league on Friday (Jan. 24), some teams may decide to start getting a bit busier working the phones to get deals done before the 2025 Trade Deadline. Realistically, it would make sense if the Maple Leafs are looking to be one of those teams, and there could be a star target available to them.

Related: Pundit Confidently Reports Maple Leafs Don’t Have Interest in Sabres’ Dylan Cozens

The Boston Bruins have struggled to find their winning ways this season and are in jeopardy of missing the playoffs. At the time of this article, they hold the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with a one-point lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets, and a two-point lead over the New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, and Montreal Canadiens who are all tied with 52 points. In a recent article from Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic, it seems like the Bruins would consider trading Brad Marchand. Shinzawa writes:

“Putting Marchand on the market would also refresh the roster for today and tomorrow. One agent, granted anonymity to discuss someone he does not represent, estimated the Bruins could net a second-round pick and a promising young NHL player under team control for Marchand. The price could rise if the Bruins retain part of Marchand’s salary.” source – ‘Bruins’ Brad Marchand, trade candidate? ‘All bets are off’’ – Fluto Shinzawa – The Athletic – 1/24/2025

The Maple Leafs should be all over Marchand if he is available. He is a perfect middle-six forward with playoff experience and has been a key part of the Bruins’ success with his strong physical two-way style of play. He is despised by opposing fans for his antics on the ice sometimes, but his presence is felt as he has been one of the most consistent players on the Bruins’ roster for quite some time.

If the price is right and the Maple Leafs find a way to fit him in, with retention likely playing a heavy factor, they should try to acquire him for a playoff run. He may only end up being a rental acquisition, but he would turn the Maple Leafs from contenders to favourites if a deal was made.

Marchand, who is 36 years old, has scored 17 goals and added 20 assists for 37 points through 50 games. Throughout his career, he has scored 418 goals and added 548 assists for 966 points through 1079 games which comes out to a 0.90 points-per-game average.

Marchand’s Fit With Maple Leafs, Analyzing Trade Difficulty

The Maple Leafs have a strong forward core, but adding a player like Marchand only makes it stronger. Realistically, he slides into their third line on the left wing, but he could be utilized as a top-six forward if the team wants to spread out some offensive production, and he gives them some flexibility nonetheless. He may not be as fast of a skater as he once was, but his two-way play, his physical ability, and his knack for finding a way to put the puck in the net are all assets that the team should be looking at as enticing as they try to improve their roster for a deep playoff run.

Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The main issue with targeting Marchand would be facilitating a trade, considering there are several factors that play into a potential deal. One issue is the fact the Maple Leafs and Bruins are in the same division, so for the Bruins to be willing to trade their captain to a division rival, it has to be worth it for them to risk making that move. For the Maple Leafs, fitting his $6,125,000 cap hit could be a challenge, even if the Bruins were willing to retain half of his contract for the remainder of the season.

They could find a third team to take even more retention dropping his cap hit to $2,041,067 which would make acquiring him a little easier, but then they would have to consider if they would be willing to risk him leaving in free agency considering his an unrestricted free agent following after the 2024-25 season concludes. These would be complex negotiations, but his skillset and playstyle are exactly what the Maple Leafs need to push themselves into true contention.

The Maple Leafs should be all over Marchand if he becomes available. He could be the missing piece for a Stanley Cup run if they choose to spend some money at the 2025 Trade Deadline, but they may have to be willing to overpay a bit to make a deal work. Realistically, they should be willing to pay a second-round pick, a prospect, and a fourth-round pick if that’s what the asking price is, considering they don’t have their first-round pick in 2025.

As the 2024-25 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.