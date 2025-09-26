Maple Leafs Sign James Reimer to a PTO

The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that they have signed goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout (PTO).

Earlier this week, the Maple Leafs shared that Joseph Woll would be taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. Despite having Dennis Hildeby, who has played well in camp so far, the team felt they needed to bring in another veteran just in case.

Reimer Returns to Toronto

Reimer, now 37 years old, returns to where it all started. The Maple Leafs drafted him in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Draft, and he went on to spend the first six years of his career with the organization. During that time, he had some great success, earning the nickname “Optimus Reim.”

James Reimer had his struggles in a Leafs uniform, but always battled for the blue and white. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As a member of the Maple Leafs, he posted a record of 85-76-23 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage over 207 games. He also made one playoff appearance, which included the infamous collapse against the Boston Bruins in the 2013 NHL playoffs.

After leaving Toronto via trade in 2016, Reimer went on to play for the San Jose Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes, Detroit Red Wings, Buffalo Sabres, and Anaheim Ducks. Now, he’s back with the team many would still consider home.

At this point, it’s only a PTO. However, with just three preseason games remaining, it could turn into a one-year, league-minimum contract. If this ends up being the final season of his NHL career, it would be a true full-circle moment for Reimer to finish it in Toronto.