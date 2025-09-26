Luke Glendening is Pushing to Make Devils’ Final Roster

When the New Jersey Devils gave Luke Glendening a professional try-out contract (PTO) a few weeks ago, one Devils fan on X was pleasantly surprised: “We got him on a PTO? For sure thought he’d sign a real contract,” the commenter said.

Related: Devils Bringing Back Beer Stick for Select Games + New Food Lineup

It’s at least a bit of a surprise that Glendening wasn’t able to ink a standard contract after playing 864 games in the National Hockey League (NHL), including 77 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning last season.

But the 36-year-old center is putting his head down and working, just as he has throughout his career: “[New Jersey] has been great,” he told The Hockey Writers. “The guys are great. Obviously, it’s a well run organization. I’m just so thankful for the opportunity to be here,” he added.

Glendening Fighting for 4C Spot

On the surface, it’s easy to see Glendening’s seven points in 77 games last season and assume that his NHL days are numbered. But he’s never been much of a point producer; yet remained a valuable piece to seven different playoff teams throughout his career, including two points in five games with a plus-2 rating in the most recent edition of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I try to bring energy, try to bring work ethic, drag guys into battle, and play a hard and honest game,” he said. “I know I’m not the flashiest player. I don’t wow people, that’s for sure. But I just try to find a way.”

Luke Glendening, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After high school, Glendening didn’t receive any offers to play in college. But he walked on to the University of Michigan in 2008, made the team and continued to grind, eventually becoming captain by his senior year. He went undrafted and spent time in both the ECHL and American Hockey League (AHL) before the Detroit Red Wings called him up in 2013-14, and he’s remained in the league since.

While the game doesn’t come easy for any NHL players, you would be hard pressed to find a player that overcame as many obstacles as Glendening en route to their NHL Debut.

Assuming Stefan Noesen (injury) is not ready for Opening Night, it appears Dawson Mercer will shift to the wing, making Cody Glass the team’s 3C. That leaves Glendening, Kevin Rooney and Juho Lammikko as the most likely candidates to fill the 4C spot.

Despite the limited offense, Glendening brings a lot to the table. First, he’s one of the best faceoff men in the entire league. In the last five seasons, his faceoff percentage (FO%) has been a remarkable 58.2%. For a Devils team that has recently lost two of their best in that regard (Michael McLeod & Erik Haula), that could become very valuable.

“It’s always nice to start with the puck,” he said. “The more you can do that, the better. But I think it’s a mentality too. It’s the first battle that you do, and I try to take pride in that.”

Secondly, despite having almost 900 games under his belt, he’s still one of the faster players in the league. According to NHL EDGE, his top skating speed of 22.89 miles per hour (MPH) was in the 80th percentile of all forwards last season. That speed hasn’t waned whatsoever, as he’s been absolutely flying in Devils’ camp. He’s also very physical; he’s averaged 1.85 hits per game in his career.

On Tuesday against the New York Islanders, he created three scoring chances at even strength, which led the team. The Islanders (as a whole) only had two in his 10:34 of ice time. To top it off, he notched the primary assist on Ethan Edwards’ goal in the third period.

His speed will fit in well with a Devils team that added a ton of it in the offseason. Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov are two of the faster guys in the league, and while there’s no data available yet: we don’t need numbers to tell that Arseni Gritsyuk can fly. Those are only the new additions to a forward group that features Jack Hughes, Paul Cotter and Jesper Bratt — all blazing fast.

“Glendening looks quicker than I expected,” said head coach Sheldon Keefe after the game. “[Glendening, Dadonov and Brown] are three veteran players, smart and responsible players, experienced guys. We were just talking about in the room, when you have them around and they’re with your group, you just feel like a more mature group, which is important. All three of those guys have had good camps.”

Lastly, he’s one of the best penalty killers in the league. According to Rono Hockey, he was in the 91st percentile for penalty kill (PK) effectiveness last season. That will bode well with a group that had the second-best PK in the league at 82.7%. Brown is also effective on the kill, meaning if Glendening makes the team, the Devils should have enough added depth to deploy two PK1-caliber units.

Things can quickly change during a preseason, but as it stands, Glendening appears to have a pretty good shot at making the squad. “[Sheldon Keefe] has been great, you know, he runs a very tight, tidy practice, and sets goals, and we try to achieve them,” Glendening said. “With the organization, I’ve been very impressed.”

Fast Facts: Glendening

Glendening and his wife, Paige, welcomed their second child, Ada Grace, in March. “Being a dad is the greatest joy I’ve ever been given. I’m so thankful for it every day,” he said.

He’s a Detroit Tigers fan. “They’ve been struggling a little bit here, but hopefully they’ll find a way in the last couple days [of the season].”

He also roots for the Detroit Lions but wouldn’t say how far he thinks they’ll go. “I don’t want to jinx them. I’ve seen a lot, so I’m just happy to be able to cheer for something good.”

He played three sports in high school: Hockey, baseball and football.

He scored two goals against the Devils on Jan. 11, 2024.

He was in the Red Wings’ system for almost a full decade, before moving on to the Dallas Stars and then the Lightning. He’s made the playoffs in seven of his 12 NHL seasons.