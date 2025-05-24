5 Fastest New Jersey Devils From the 2024-25 Season

In the constantly evolving world of analytics, the National Hockey League (NHL) released a service called NHL EDGE, which gives an in-depth look at numbers previously unavailable to the public.

Related: Devils’ Targets for First 3 Picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Some of the most eye-catching data involves how fast the best of the best are when they lace up the skates. While the New Jersey Devils are a middle-of-the-pack team in terms of top skating speed, their top guys can really fly. Here are the five fastest Devils from the 2024-25 season:

#5: Jesper Bratt (Top Skating Speed: 22.68 MPH) | +0.50 MPH above position average

From the eye test, many would think Jesper Bratt is the fastest on the Devils. Interestingly, while he’s certainly fast, it’s his stamina and consistency that make him truly elite. His top speed of 22.68 miles per hour (MPH) is in the 70th percentile, but he’s in the 91st and 95th percentiles for ‘speed bursts over 20 MPH’ and ‘skating distance’, respectively. In other words, his motor never stops. He’s like the Energizer Bunny out there.

Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

#4: Erik Haula (Top Skating Speed: 22.89 MPH) | +0.71 MPH above position average

Down the stretch, Erik Haula was one of the Devils’ most effective forwards. In April, he saw his top skating speed rise from 22.19 MPH to 22.89, proving he still has the elite motor that helped him score 30+ points five separate times. In the playoffs especially, Haula’s speed helped drive play as no Devils forward was on the ice for more scoring chances per 60. (via Natural Stat Trick)

#3: Jack Hughes (Top Skating Speed: 23.33 MPH) | +1.15 MPH above position average

Before Jack Hughes was drafted, Elite Prospects Rinkside said, “Hughes goes from 0-to-60 in a flash and can make plays with the puck at speed that most people can’t even fathom with the benefit of a bird”

That’s still the case at the NHL level, as Hughes’ top speed is past the elite threshold of 23 MPH, where lightning-fast skaters start to separate from simply fast ones. Funny enough, Hughes is actually the slowest of his brothers; that’s not a knock, it just shows how astronomically talented the entire family is. (Sorry for the spoiler…)

#2: Paul Cotter (Top Skating Speed: 23.44 MPH) | +1.26 MPH above position average

Paul Cotter was excellent in a bottom-six role this season, notching a career-high 16 goals and breaking the Devils’ single season hits record (245) in the process. While he has yet to unlock his full offensive potential, he can say he’s one of the fastest hockey players in the world. Sometimes, it would lead to goals like this:

#1: Luke Hughes (Top Skating Speed: 23.58 MPH) | +1.99 MPH above position average

Luke Hughes will eventually join his brother Quinn as one of the top offensive defensemen in the NHL, if he isn’t considered one already. The 21-year-old has amassed 93 points in 155 career games and had a whopping 124 speed bursts over 20 MPH, putting him in the league’s 98th percentile. He trails Cale Makar’s top speed (23.63) by just five hundredths of a mile per hour. Maybe one day, he’ll surpass Quinn’s whopping 24.56 MPH and become the NHL’s fastest defenseman.

Speed Kills

There’s no question that both speed and physicality are important aspects of a successful team, but sacrificing one for the other can sometimes hurt a team. The Florida Panthers have become *the* gold standard when it comes to building a team with grit, speed and talent. It will be intriguing to see how general manager Tom Fitzgerald can achieve the right balance in his offseason’s acquisitions, as the Devils are still looking to establish themselves as consistent contenders.