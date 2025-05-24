2025 Memorial Cup Day 1: Medicine Hat Plays Spoiler in 5-4 Victory Over Host Rimouski

The 2025 Memorial Cup is officially underway, with the opening game of the tournament to determine the Canadian Hockey League’s (CHL) best team taking place on May 23 between the host team, Rimouski Oceanic, and the Western Hockey League (WHL) Champions, the Medicine Hat Tigers. In a back-and-forth game, the Tigers spoiled the opening night festivities for Rimouski and pulled off a 5-4 victory, led by Gavin McKenna and Bryce Pickford.

Goaltending Shines Early

With the firepower that both teams have in their lineups, the goaltenders stole the show early on, with Harrison Meneghin (Medicine Hat) and Mathis Langevin (Rimouski) playing very well for their respective teams. With the two netminders standing on their heads in the first period, both stopping 10-plus shots each, the game was deadlocked at one apiece after 20 minutes of play. The Tigers kept Langevin busy with their speed and great puck movement, but early on, he was able to help his teammates out with some big saves to keep things tight on the scoreboard.

On the other side of the ice, Meneghin, a Tampa Bay Lightning 2024 draft pick, rode the momentum he built in the WHL Playoffs, where he won Most Valuable Player (MVP) for his efforts throughout the postseason. The Oceanic’s relentlessness with their forecheck and pressure led to Meneghin being challenged with some high-danger area chances. He stood tall for the Tigers, and he was up to the task even with giving up four goals.

Big Game Intensity

When asked how they would handle the fact that every game matters in the Memorial Cup tournament, Tigers captain Tanner Molendyk made it clear that they would treat each game they play in Rimouski as a Game 7. The intensity of the opening night game proved that 100%. Molendyk, a Nashville Predators prospect, led by example for the Tigers. He was all over the ice from his defenceman spot and played an important role on the offensive side of the puck, tallying two assists in the win.

Both teams’ physicality levels were through the roof, and they made it known that they were not going to back down from one another. There were a few mix-ups after the whistles, along with a handful of big body checks thrown during play as well. The forechecking and constant “in-your-face” pressure and play from both teams was very reminiscent of a Game 7. At the beginning of the game, both teams played tight and seemed to feel each other out at both ends of the ice, eventually leading to both teams opening up their games more in the second and third periods.

McKenna Shines for the Tigers

To very few people’s surprise, Gavin McKenna was the best player on the ice for the Medicine Hat Tigers in the victory and earned himself Player of the Game honors. He scored a goal and had an assist in the win. While he only had the two points, McKenna put on a show when he had the puck on his stick. He showed plenty of patience and poise when he had control of the puck, constantly looking to see where he could make a play. There were times when you could see him looking at a spot on the ice and immediately going the other way with a play and throwing off the defence.

Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

The 2026 NHL Draft prospect’s playmaking ability was on full display in the victory, but his goal-scoring touch drew the biggest play of the game, as he found himself on a breakaway thanks to a strong outlet pass from Oasiz Wiesblatt. McKenna beat Langevin with a strong shot over his blocker to give the Tigers a 4-3 lead. The tournament’s opening game showed why many are so high on McKenna for next year’s draft.

Other Game Notes

Tigers forward and Columbus Blue Jackets prospect, Cayden Lindstrom, was a late scratch and missed the game due to injury.

Alexander Blais was all over the ice for the Oceanic and tallied two assists in the loss.

Langevin made a total of 33 saves in the loss for the Oceanic.

What’s Next

After moving to 1-0 in the tournament, Medicine Hat will return to action on May 26, taking on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Champions, the Moncton Wildcats. Rimouski looks to bounce back from the loss when they take on the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Champions, the London Knights, on May 25. The next action for the tournament is May 24, when the aforementioned Wildcats and Knights square off.

