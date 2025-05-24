Maple Leafs CEO Keith Pelley’s Promise: Fans First, Jerseys Second

When Keith Pelley was appointed President and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) in April 2024, Toronto Maple Leafs fans got a seasoned executive with a strong background in sports media and a deep connection to Toronto. Pelley was someone who brought Maple Leafs fans a lot more than just business savvy. He had nearly 40 years of experience in sports, media, and entertainment.

He was a leader who had been in charge of everything from the European golf circuit to Rogers Media, the Toronto Argos, and TSN. But he was also a local guy. He grew up in Etobicoke, went to Ryerson University (now Toronto Metropolitan), and seemed to understand what Toronto sports meant to the city. He didn’t shy away from tough talk either.

Pelley famously promised fans, “We’re not here to sell jerseys right out of the gate. We’re here to win.” That set the tone. From the get-go, fans didn’t just get a seasoned exec—they got someone who seemed to care about bringing a championship to Toronto as much as they did.

What Had Pelley Done in the Background?

Since stepping into the job last year, Pelley’s been good to his word. He’s made a real effort to connect with Maple Leafs fans. He rolled out a Fan Access Program that gives away 250 to 300 free tickets to each Maple Leafs and Raptors game, with a good chunk set aside for families. It might seem like a small move, but it makes a big difference for people who usually don’t have the money to get near Scotiabank Arena.

He’s also been pushing for more behind-the-scenes access, like arena tours and open practices, so fans can see what goes on inside the organization’s walls. The reaction has been pretty solid. Fans have been giving him credit for not just talking the talk. One person said, “The guy is a genuine Toronto sports fan and wants to win.”

So far, it felt like Pelley gets it. But what did he say yesterday when he met the media?

On Friday, Pelley Addressed the Media: What Did He Say?

Yesterday, the new CEO of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment addressed the media in his first real introduction to Maple Leafs fans. As expected from someone in his role, the answers were polished, the tone optimistic, and specifics scarce. Still, there were four key takeaways for those paying close attention, especially regarding Brendan Shanahan, Brad Treliving, and the future of player-fan relations in Toronto.

Takeaway One: Shanahan’s Out, But No Replacement Coming Soon

Pelley praised Shanahan as a “great hockey person,” but was clear that the results weren’t there. The implication: being a good man with a strong résumé isn’t enough anymore. While some expected an immediate search for a new team president, Pelley clarified that the role won’t be filled “at this time or shortly.” Instead, he plans to work more closely with general manager (GM) Treliving as the team charts its next course.

Brendan Shanahan, President of Hockey Operations of the Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Takeaway Two: Treliving & Berube Now in Full Control

If there was one consistent message, it’s this: Treliving is now firmly in charge of hockey decisions. Pelley reiterated his confidence in Treliving and new head coach Craig Berube—not once, not twice, but at least four times during the conference. When pressed about contracts, trades, or signings, Pelley deferred entirely to his hockey operations team. In short, the CEO might be the face of the corporation, but the future of the roster belongs to the GM and coach.

Takeaway Three: Connecting With Fans: A Subtle Message to the Players?

One of Pelley’s few points came when he spoke about the team’s relationship with its fans. He stressed the importance of players connecting better with the fanbase. That raised some interesting questions. While Mitch Marner often seems beloved by fans, his sometimes tense relationship with the media might blur that perception. After all, fans essentially get to know players through media coverage. If a player struggles with the media, does that affect their overall fan image—and ultimately, their future with the team? [It seems to have done so with Marner.]

Takeaway Four: Culture Talk Is Cheap—Winning Is the Only Real Connection

Like many executives, Pelley leaned on familiar corporate language: culture-building, leadership, long-term vision. But when it comes to sports, fans only ask one thing: Does the team win? Culture matters, but what separates this “winning culture” from the last? That’s the question fans will ask if the team doesn’t start making deeper playoff runs soon. Fans don’t know how Pelley’s talk translates to a further trip toward Lord Stanley’s Cup.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The most tangible outcome of this news conference is that Treliving has full autonomy, and Berube is his guy. That suggests a clear direction: a tougher, more physical Maple Leafs team. Beyond that, the message was more about tone than tactics.

Pelley wants to change how the team relates to fans and the city. Whether that change starts showing up on the ice or how the players engage off it remains to be seen.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]