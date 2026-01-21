Maple Leafs Trade Targets: Hamilton, Schenn & Soucy

NHL trade season is almost upon us. The Toronto Maple Leafs are just eight games away from the Olympic break, which comes with a roster freeze. Because of that, teams around the league need to decide what direction they are going to take. For the Maple Leafs, it looks like they are going to be buyers once again as they try to push deeper into the playoffs. However, the next eight games will fully determine that.

With Toronto looking like buyers, reports suggest they are searching the market for a defenseman. This was reported by David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period and also mentioned by Elliotte Friedman on the latest episode of the 32 Thoughts the Podcast. Friedman mentioned that the Maple Leafs were interested in Rasmus Andersson before he was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. A big reason they did not land him, aside from Andersson wanting to go to Vegas, was the asking price. With that in mind, let’s take a look at a few available defensemen whose price tag may not be as steep.

Dougie Hamilton – New Jersey Devils

It has been an interesting few weeks for Dougie Hamilton and the New Jersey Devils. While Hamilton remains a high end talent, rumours continue to circulate that the Devils could be open to moving him if the right deal presents itself. From a Maple Leafs perspective, Hamilton would bring elite offensive production and a true power play presence, something the team has been searching for.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images)

He is also a right shot defenseman capable of playing on the top pairing, which is something Toronto has wanted for the better part of a decade. Ultimately, this deal would depend on whether the Devils are willing to retain salary. Hamilton carries a $9 million cap hit, which would be nearly impossible for the Maple Leafs to absorb without retention. If New Jersey were willing to do that, Hamilton would represent a massive upgrade over a rental. Assuming reports are true that the Devils are open to moving him, the trade package would likely be significantly less than what it took to acquire Andersson.

Luke Schenn – Winnipeg Jets

Next up is Winnipeg Jets defenseman Luke Schenn. It has been rumoured that the Maple Leafs have interest in bringing him back for a potential third stint with the organization. If that is the case, it would be a move that would likely be well received by Leafs Nation. Schenn was a key part of Toronto’s playoff run a few seasons ago, largely due to his chemistry with Morgan Rielly.

With where the Jets currently sit in the standings, they could be open to moving veteran assets, which makes Schenn a realistic target. According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the cost would likely be a mid round pick. That would represent a low risk addition that brings veteran leadership and could help stabilize Rielly once again.

Carson Soucy – New York Rangers

Following the recent letter sent to fans by the New York Rangers, it is clear the organization is preparing to make significant roster changes. That makes Carson Soucy a very intriguing target for the Maple Leafs. Soucy fits the type of big body defender that General Manager Brad Treliving has valued in the past.

Carson Soucy, New York Rangers (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He brings a physical presence and strong reach, while also offering some underrated offensive ability. Although he is a left shot defenseman, Soucy has experience playing on the right side as well. At a minimum, he would represent an upgrade on Toronto’s third pairing. His trade value is unclear at this point, but with the Rangers openly stating they are retooling, the cost may not be much more than a mid round draft pick and a mid tier prospect.