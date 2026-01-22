Devils Place Luke Hughes on Long-Term Injured Reserve

The New Jersey Devils announced that they have placed defenseman Luke Hughes on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), retroactively to Jan. 19.

On Monday night, Hughes left the game against the Calgary Flames before the midway point, and the organization later confirmed that it was a shoulder injury. He got caught along the boards in a puck battle with Flames forward Justin Kirkland, and immediately hunched over in pain, heading down the tunnel not long after.

#NEWS: We've placed D Luke Hughes (shoulder) on Long-Term Injured Reserve, retroactive to January 19.



We've also recalled D Colton White from Utica (AHL). He's met the team in Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/bunILuNMph — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 21, 2026

When speaking to the media after defeating the Edmonton Oilers, head coach Sheldon Keefe stated that it will take a while to know the full extent of the injury. However, the team does expect him to “miss some time.” But according to a recent update from ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan, Hughes is opting for rehab instead of surgery.

Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Hughes’s absence will be a major blow to the Devils’ blue line. He leads all Devils’ defensemen in scoring, with five goals and 21 assists so far this season. He also leads the club in time on ice per game, recording an average of 23:04. Without Hughes, the team will look toward veteran defensemen Jonas Siegenthaler and Brenden Dillon.

Previously, Hughes suffered a shoulder injury during training ahead of last season. Then, he underwent shoulder surgery last May, after leaving Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with an upper-body injury.

In the meantime, the Devils have recalled Colton White from the American Hockey League (AHL). The team will continue their four-game road trip on Friday night against the Vancouver Canucks.