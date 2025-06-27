Maple Leafs’ Treliving Discusses Free Agency, Marner’s Likely Exit & Ongoing Talks With Tavares and Knies

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving met with the media on Thursday (June 26) to discuss where the team stands before the busiest dates on the offseason calendar, the NHL Entry Draft and the start of free agency.

Treliving didn’t go into many details but discussed Mitch Marner’s pending dip into free agent waters, where negotiations stand with John Tavares and Matthew Knies, expectations for Max Pacioretty, Steven Lorentz, and Nicholas Robertson, and how the team may utilize its cap space.

Marner Set to Hit Open Market

Treviling confirmed that Marner will see what is out there when free agency opens on Tuesday, July 1. The news shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. The 28-year-old forward’s departure from the organization that selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft has been an expected outcome since another crushing playoff exit.

“We have had communication,” Treliving said regarding Marner. “I would describe it – unless there is a significant change – that I anticipate he will hit the market. We will see where things go.” The Maple Leafs GM sidestepped questions about trading Marner’s rights or if talks would continue between the two sides after July 1, but he did say that they “have had communications on a regular basis.” As unlikely as it is that Marner’s tenure in Toronto will continue into the 2025-26 campaign, it doesn’t sound like the door is completely shut as far as Treliving is concerned. However, it still feels like the forward’s departure is a safe bet.

Optimism Regarding Tavares

Treliving described talks with Tavares’ camp as “positive,” and remains hopeful that an agreement can be reached with the team’s other key unrestricted free agent (UFA). “As we said at the end of the year, we have both expressed a shared outcome. John wants to stay, and we want to keep John. Like any contract, there are just two little stumbling blocks: term and money. Once you get by those, usually, things flow pretty quick. We are moving, hopefully, in a direction to bring it to a closure. My hope, until proven otherwise, is that we will have a good outcome there.”

A new contract for Tavares would be a valuable first step to the offseason puzzle. It isn’t a deep class of free-agent centres, and the 34-year-old veteran would be challenging to replace for a team that already lacks sufficient depth down the middle. He has been a consistent producer, amassing 222 goals and 493 points across 515 games in seven seasons with his hometown team.

Negotiations With Knies Moving Along

Knies, a pending restricted free agent (RFA), showed plenty of promise in 2024-25 while exceeding expectations en route to a career campaign. He should receive a hefty raise after finishing his entry-level contract, which Treliving admitted to during Thursday’s media availability: “There is lots of communication. There is not the same deadline, necessarily, but it goes without saying, Matthew is going to make more than he is making now on his next contract. You also want to protect yourself moving into the summer past July 1. We want to make sure we are protected.”

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies (23) celebrates his goal against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the third period of game one of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

The topic of Knies being the target of an offer sheet was brought up preemptively by Treliving when he said, “I am sure the next question is whether there will be an offer sheet. That is not anything you can operate in fear with, but you have to do proper business. We are very hopeful that it will get to a good conclusion. When that is, time will tell.” The Maple Leafs shouldn’t be worried about another team swooping in to take Knies. He has already expressed his desire to stay with the team, making the likelihood of signing an offer sheet unlikely, and Treliving will have plenty of cap space to match.

Talks Have Been Held With Other Free Agents

Treliving mentioned that discussions have taken place with the team’s other UFAs and RFAs, including Robertson, Pontus Holmberg, Pacioretty, and Lorentz. However, the Maple Leafs have focused more on the UFAs because the timeline is shorter to get them under contract before other teams can enter the mix.

Treviling was asked specifically if Pacioretty and Lorentz were under the pressing timeline category, and he said, “Yep. Everybody that’s up we’ve talked to and have a feeling on whether they are going to come back or not come back. With those are we are engaged with, we have a little bit of sense of where they are at.” The Leafs GM believes that Pacioretty wants to continue playing: “I don’t want to speak for him, but I have talked with [agent] Allan [Walsh], and certainly, after him getting away for a bit, he feels that he wants to keep going.” Treliving also mentioned that Robertson remains in the team’s plans because of the 23-year-old forward’s skill set. It seems likely that all four forwards could be back with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26 on short-term, inexpensive deals.

Strategy for Free Agency

Treliving was asked if experience would be a priority in free agency, especially after older players excelled in the 2025 Playoffs. He said that finding the right balance is what matters most. “The league is getting younger and younger. I don’t think it is a coincidence that a lot of the time, on the team, you see finishing up at the end, you don’t see a lot of rookies on those teams. It does play a factor. It is all balance, too. There are a lot of things young players can bring to a lineup. You are seeing young players play earlier now than you did years ago, with the energy and everything that they bring. I don’t think you can just blanket it and say, ‘Okay, you need a bunch of greybeards.’ It is all balance. Ultimately, it is like any position. You look at what is available, what fits, and what the cost is and certainly, experience plays a role in it. You can never have too much experience, but you have to balance it as well.”

Although he didn’t reveal much by playing both sides of the fence, it does indicate that the team will be flexible and that experience will probably be a factor. However, that won’t stop the Maple Leafs from taking calculated gambles on younger talent. The team will have some integral holes to fill in the lineup, but salary cap flexibility is of the utmost importance. It will be beneficial in trades while playing a role in reducing price tags, and it could be extremely valuable next summer when a more intriguing crop of free agents might be available.

What Comes Next for the Maple Leafs?

Before free agency opens, the Maple Leafs will participate in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, which will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27 and 28. Barring any trades, Toronto has six picks in the draft but none in the first or fourth round. The team’s first selection is at No. 64.

Shortly afterward, the Maple Leafs will be engaged in the free agent frenzy. Treliving could make his job easier if Tavares and/or Knies had new deals in place before the market opens. It would provide the team with a much clearer picture of how much to spend and what areas of the depth chart need addressing. Still, adding another middle-six centre, a puck-moving defender, and creating a third line capable of contributing offensively need to be prioritized.