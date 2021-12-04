Maple Leafs’ Trivia: Do You Know Your Team’s 2021-22 Statistics?

I don’t know about other Toronto Maple Leafs’ fans, but I love learning about the team I cover. In today’s post, I want to focus on the current Maple Leafs’ team and what their statistics are for the season. See how many of these questions you can get right.

Related: Do You Know Your Maple Leafs’ Goalie Trivia?

I invite you to take this trivia quiz. If you care to, send me a trivia question and I’ll create another Maple Leafs’ quiz soon and will post your question and acknowledge who sent it.

Question #1: What two 2020-21 Maple Leafs’ players are the only players to be point-a-game players this season?

John Tavares Mitch Marner Auston Matthews William Nylander

Score one point for each player you get correct.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question #2: Which Maple Leafs’ player has the highest plus/minus on the team this season? [Bonus points for knowing what that plus/minus number is.]

Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly Jake Muzzin Alex Kerfoot

Related: ‘Mr. Hockey’ Gordie Howe

Question #3: Which Maple Leafs’ player leads the team in penalty minutes this season? [You get a bonus point if you know the exact number of minutes.]

Jason Spezza Michael Bunting Nick Ritchie Wayne Simmonds

Question 4: Sticking with penalty minutes, of the four players listed, three have only two penalty minutes. Which player has four penalty minutes?

Auston Matthews Morgan Rielly Travis Dermott Rasmus Sandin

Question 5: Moving to the goalie position, this is a true or false question. True or False, Jack Campbell has made more than 500 saves this season?

True

False

Question 6: Of the following four players, which player has the FEWEST assists on the season?

John Tavares Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly William Nylander

Question 7: Moving back to a goalie question. We know that both Jack Campbell and Joseph Woll have shutouts on the season. Woll has one shutout. How many shutouts has Campbell registered on the season?

Two Three Four

Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Question 8: All of these Maple Leafs’ defensemen have averaged more than 20 minutes of TOI (time on the ice) this season. In the space beside each Maple Leafs’ defenseman, list whether he’s number 1, 2, 3, or 4 from most TOI to the least.

Morgan Rielly _____

Justin Holl _____

T.J. Brodie _____

Jake Muzzin _____

Mitch Marner _____

Auston Matthews _____

John Tavares _____

William Nylander _____

(the numbers that go into one of the player’s lines are 25, 23, 22, and 21)

Question 10: Which Maple Leafs’ player has registered the most total hits during his time on the ice?

Justin Holl Jake Muzzin Rasmus Sandin Wayne Simmonds Nick Ritchie

Your Answers: See How Many Questions You Answered Correctly

Question #1: What two 2020-21 Maple Leafs’ players are the only players to be point-a-game players this season?

John Tavares Mitch Marner Auston Matthews William Nylander

The correct answers are John Tavares, who’s scored 25 points in 23 games, and Auston Matthews, who’s scored 22 points in 21 games. [Score one point for each player you get correct.]

John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Question #2: Which Maple Leafs’ player has the highest plus/minus on the team this season? [Bonus points for knowing what that plus/minus number is.]

Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly Jake Muzzin Alex Kerfoot

The correct answer is Alex Kerfoot, who has a plus-13 in 24 games played. [Give yourself a bonus mark if you know the correct plus/minus number.]

Question #3: Which Maple Leafs’ player leads the team in penalty minutes this season? [You get a bonus point if you know the exact number of minutes.]

Jason Spezza Michael Bunting Nick Ritchie Wayne Simmonds

The correct answer is Nick Ritchie, who has 19 penalty minutes in 24 games.

Related: Previewing the Bronze and Gold Medal Games – Capital City Challenge

Question 4: Sticking with penalty minutes, of the four players three of them have only two penalty minutes. Which player has four penalty minutes?

Auston Matthews Morgan Rielly Travis Dermott Rasmus Sandin

The correct answer is Auston Matthews. He has a chance to win the Lady Byng Award, but he has taken two minor penalties this season.

Question 5: Moving to the goalie position, this is a true or false question. True or False, Jack Campbell has made more than 500 saves this season?

The correct answer is True. Campbell has had made 516 saves on 547 shots. Incredibly only 31 shots have crossed the goal line with him in the net.

Question 6: Of the following four players, which player has the FEWEST assists on the season?

John Tavares Mitch Marner Morgan Rielly William Nylander

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The correct answer is Morgan Rielly, he has 12 assists. Mitch Marner has 15; John Tavares has 14 assists; and, William Nylander has 13 helpers.

Question 7: Moving back to a goalie question. We know that both Jack Campbell and Joseph Woll have shutouts on the season. Woll has one shutout. How many shutouts has Campbell registered on the season?

Two Three Four

The correct answer is that Campbell has three shutouts on the season.

Question 8: All of these Maple Leafs’ defensemen have averaged more than 20 minutes of TOI (time on the ice) this season. In the space beside each Maple Leafs’ defenseman, list whether he’s number 1, 2, 3, or 4 from most TOI to the least.

Morgan Rielly (1)

Justin Holl (4)

T.J. Brodie (3)

Jake Muzzin (2)

In order of TOI are Morgan Rielly, Jake Muzzin, T.J. Brodie, and Justin Holl. Rielly has averaged over 24 minutes of TOI, almost three minutes more than any other player on the team. [Give yourself one point for each one you answered correctly.]

Mitch Marner (21)

Auston Matthews (22)

John Tavares (25)

William Nylander (23)

(the numbers that go into one of the player’s lines are 25, 23, 22, and 21)

John Tavares has 25 points. William Nylander has 23. Auston Matthews has 22. Mitch Marner has 21.

[Give yourself a point for each one of the four you answered correctly.]

Question 10: Which Maple Leafs’ player has registered the most total hits during his time on the ice?

Justin Holl Jake Muzzin Rasmus Sandin Wayne Simmonds Nick Ritchie

The correct answer is Nick Ritchie, who has 60 hits in 24 games.

Add Up Your Total Points

Total: There were a possible 19 points in this trivia test. If you scored 19, amazing! If you scored more than 15 points, give yourself a high-five. You know your 2020-21 Maple Leafs’ statistics.

Related: Old Prof’s Maple Leafs Trivia: How Well Do You Know Team History?

Thanks for taking the Maple Leafs’ trivia test. Don’t forget. If you enjoy trivia and have a trivia question you’d like me to include, add it to the Conversation section below.