Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game Day Preview: Game 5

It’s Game Day!

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators continue their first-round series tonight with Game 5 of the Battle of Ontario. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

The Maple Leafs come into Game 5 after dropping their first game of the series. After taking a 3-0 stranglehold against the Senators, they were hoping to close it out in Game 4. Unfortunately, a long-distance shot from Jake Sanderson beat Anthony Stolarz, sending the series back to Toronto for another chance to wrap it up.

Matthew Knies of the Toronto Maple Leafs shoots the puck behind Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators for a second period goal in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

For the Maple Leafs, they played much better than in previous games, but still had to play catch-up at times. They fell behind by two early, managed to battle back, then fell behind again before tying it in the third on a shot from Oliver Ekman-Larsson. In overtime, the Maple Leafs carried most of the play, including a 4-minute power play early on, but failed to convert. After the penalty expired, they had several more chances, but it was a seeing-eye shot from Sanderson that beat Stolarz and ended the game.

Maple Leafs News:

The Maple Leafs’ AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies were eliminated from playoff contention this weekend. As a result, they have called up their Black Aces for the playoffs.

Forwards:

Alex Steeves

Jacob Quillan

Nicholas Abruzzese

Reese Johnson

Alex Nylander

Roni Hirvonen

Defencemen:

Matt Benning

Cade Webber

Topi Niemelä

William Villeneuve

Mikko Kokkonen

Marshall Rifai

Goalies:

Matt Murray

Dennis Hildeby

These players aren’t expected to play, but they will be around the team during practices and team events for the entity of the playoffs.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Series Record: 3-1

Top 5 Scorers:

Mitch Marner: 1 G, 6 A, 7 P William Nylander: 1 G, 5 A, 6 P Auston Matthews: 1 G, 5 A, 6 P John Tavares: 3 G, 2 A, 4 P Matthew Knies: 3 G, 0 A, 3 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz: 3-1, 2.29 GAA, .902 SV%

Ottawa Senators

Series Record: 1-3

Top 5 Scorers:

Brady Tkachuk: 2 G, 1 A, 3 P Claude Giroux: 1 G, 2 A, 3 Jake Sanderson: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P David Perron: 1 G, 1 A, 1 P Drake Batherson: 1 G, 1 A, 2 P

Goalie Stats:

Linus Ullmark: 1-3, 3.44 GAA, .848 SV%

Projected Lineups

There are just projections, these lineups are subject to change before the drop of the puck.

Toronto Maple Leafs:

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz

Max Pacioretty — Max Domi — Bobby McMann



Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: David Kampf, Nick Robertson, Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Artur Akhtyamov

Ottawa Senators:

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Fabian Zetterlund — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

David Perron — Adam Gaudette — Nick Cousins



Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore

Game 5 Prediction

Ahead of Game 4, I predicted that the Maple Leafs would close it out in four games. Unfortunately, they didn’t, they lost. But I personally don’t think that this will be the case tonight.

Related: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

They want to silence the haters, the doubters, and the critics who believe they blew their chance to close out the series after just one loss. This win means more than just advancing—it’s about proving that this team is different. With that in mind, I predict the Maple Leafs will finish the job tonight at home with a 4-1 win.