Avalanche Defenseman Cale Makar Named Norris Trophy Finalist

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar has been named a finalist for the Norris Trophy, along with Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets. The James Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded annually “to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-around ability in the position.” The winner will be voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA).

Quinn Hughes, Cale Makar and Zach Werenski are the finalists for the Norris Trophy! 🏆 #NHLAwards



The James Norris Memorial Trophy is awarded annually "to the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position." pic.twitter.com/GQSaLKugOT — NHL (@NHL) April 29, 2025

Makar, a five-time finalist, won the Norris Trophy, the Stanley Cup, and the Conn Smythe Trophy (awarded to the Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP) in 2022 and finished third in Norris voting in the last two seasons. This season, he recorded 92 points, with 30 goals and 62 assists, while maintaining a plus-28 rating in 80 games.

Related: 3 Key Avalanche Players Who Need to Step Up Against the Stars

Makar is the ninth defenseman in NHL history to score at least 30 goals in a single season, and he is the first to achieve this milestone since Mike Green scored 31 goals for the Washington Capitals in 2008-09. He is also the first defenseman to have back-to-back 90-point seasons since Paul Coffey (1988-89 to 1990-91) and Al MacInnis (1989-90 to 1990-91).

Finally, Makar set NHL career highs in power-play goals (12), short-handed goals (2), and shots on goal (246) this season while averaging 25:43 of ice time per game – ranked third in the NHL. The NHL Award winners will be announced in June.