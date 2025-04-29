Hughes, Makar & Werenski Named 2025 Norris Trophy Finalists

The NHL announced its finalists for the James Norris Trophy, an annual tradition since 1953, awarded to the league’s best defenseman. The trophy honors the player “who demonstrates the greatest all-around ability in the position throughout the season.” The three finalists are Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, Vancouver Canucks blueliner Quinn Hughes, and Columbus Blue Jackets defender Zach Werenski.

All three players have a legitimate chance of winning the Norris Trophy. The winner is determined by Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) members.

Cale Makar

Cale Makar led NHL defensemen in several offensive categories this season, including goals (30), assists (62), and points (92) in 80 games. In January, he became the fastest active defenseman to reach 100 career goals.

It is his fourth-straight season as a finalist for the trophy and would be his second win after winning the 2021-22 Norris Trophy following an 86-point season for Colorado.

Quinn Hughes

Hughes, the 2024 Norris Trophy winner, could become the first back-to-back trophy winner since the Detroit Red Wings’ Nicklas Lindstrom won the award three consecutive times between 2005-06 and 2007-08. Hughes won the vote last season after a 17-goal and 92-point season, playing in all 82 games.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks after winning the 2024 Norris Trophy (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 25-year-old defenseman missed 14 games this season, but he still managed to finish as the third-best scoring blueliner, scoring 16 goals and 76 points in 68 games. The seven-year NHL veteran averaged a team-high 25:44 in ice time (TOI/G) this season.

Zach Werenski

Werenski leads that category with an exhausting 26:44 TOI/G for the Blue Jackets this season – Ryan Suter’s 29:25 TOI/G during the 2013-14 season, while playing for the Minnesota Wild, is the most of any player since the NHL began tracking ice time in 1997-98.

The Blue Jackets defenseman scored 23 goals and recorded 82 points in 81 games this season for Columbus. Werenski smashed his franchise records in goals (22), assists (59), and points (81) from a defenseman, and his 82 points are tied with Artemi Panarin for the second-best scoring season in Blue Jackets history.