2024-25 Norris Trophy Tracker: Quinn Hughes Among Favorites Again

Quinn Hughes is the reigning Norris Trophy winner, and while he’s in the conversation again, the race for this year’s Norris Trophy looks highly competitive. There are some familiar faces, but a new blueliner has entered the race with a breakout season.

5. Victor Hedman

Victor Hedman had shown signs of decline in his defensive game the last couple of seasons, but that hasn’t been the case in 2024-25. He’s been one of the best two-way defenders in the NHL and looks to be in the Norris Trophy conversation again, even though he may not be the frontrunner.

Hedman has seven goals and 36 points in 42 games and has been carrying the Tampa Bay Lightning’s defense. He has an overall net rating of plus-10.0, ranked sixth among all defensemen league-wide. His defensive game has been worth a net rating of plus-3.3, while his offensive game has been worth a net rating of plus-6.7.

The Lightning aren’t the deepest team anymore, at least not to the level they were during their Cup years. They have to rely on their star players to carry them, and Hedman continues to lead the way, along with Andrei Vasilevskiy, Nikita Kucherov, etc.

4. Josh Morrissey

Is Josh Morrissey the new Aleksander Barkov? What I mean by that is, is he the new most underrated player in the NHL? Perhaps it’s because he plays in a smaller Canadian market that doesn’t get as much attention as others, but he’s having another fantastic season.

Morrissey has 40 points in 47 games, putting him on pace for 70. That’d be the third consecutive season where he’d finish with 65-plus points, but it’s not just points that build his Norris case. He has an overall net rating of plus-10.9, ranked fourth among all defensemen league-wide.

Morrissey has not always been an elite two-way defender, but you can’t argue that this season. His offensive game has been worth a net rating of plus-5.5, while his defense has been worth a net rating of plus-5.4. He’s been one of the most well-balanced defenders in the league and is right in the thick of the Norris conversation.

3. Cale Makar

Cale Makar is having another fantastic season, totaling 52 points in 47 games, putting him on pace for 91 points. His underlying numbers are excellent, as his game has been worth an overall net rating of 12.6. He’s been one of the best two-way defenders in the NHL as well.

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (Photo by Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

My guess is most Norris voters will place Makar first on their ballots because of his point totals, but that isn’t necessarily the best way to evaluate defensemen. While he is having a great season, his splits when he’s on the ice with Nathan MacKinnon compared to when he isn’t are notable:

Makar with MacKinnon on the ice: expected goals share (xG%) of 62 percent.

Makar w/o MacKinnon on the ice: 41.09 xG%

I’m not saying MacKinnon is carrying Makar, but that is a stark difference. The top two defensemen on this list have had more of an impact carrying their teams than Makar, despite what his point totals might say.

2. Zach Werenski

The Columbus Blue Jackets have been one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season, and Zach Werenski has played a significant part. He has 51 points in 46 games, putting him on pace for 91 points. His overall game has been worth a net rating of plus-13.1, second in the NHL among all defensemen.

The one area where Werenski lags compared to his competitors is on defense. He has not been a liability on defense. Far from it, but his defensive game has been worth a net rating of plus-1.1, a much lower rate than the other blueliners mentioned here.

Still, I’d argue that what Werenski provides offensively outweighs anything that weighs him down defensively. The Blue Jackets would likely not even be in the playoff race without his performance.

1. Quinn Hughes

The reigning Norris Trophy winner looks like he has decent odds of repeating. Quinn Hughes is having another outrageous season, totaling 50 points in 41 games, putting him on pace for 100 points. Erik Karlsson is the only defenseman to total 100 points in the last 30 years, so Hughes could make some history if he continues at this pace.

Hughes’ underlying metrics are among the best in the league for all players, not just defensemen. His net rating of plus-13.6 leads all defenders, but it’d also rank fourth among all skaters when including forwards.

The Vancouver Canucks are also a bit of a disaster when Hughes isn’t on the ice. They have a 57.57 xG% when he’s on the ice, but that number drops to 43.97 percent when he isn’t on the ice. I’m not sure where the Canucks would be without him, but it’s probably not in a wild-card spot, especially with all the turmoil going on in Vancouver right now.

What to Do With Defensive Defensemen

The one thing I have trouble with in determining Norris candidates is what to do with defensive defensemen. Jonas Siegenthaler leads the NHL in defensive net rating at plus-9.2, while Vladislav Gavrikov and Mikey Anderson are right behind him at plus-9.1 and plus-9.0. This is among all skaters, too. Not just defensemen. Maybe it’s time for an award for defensive defensemen now that there are proper metrics to evaluate them.

Regardless, the usual suspects are in the Norris conversation, and it’ll probably be a close call when voting comes in. I’d still peg Hughes as the favorite, but there’s still nearly half a season to play, so we’ll see how it unfolds.

Advanced stats from Natural Stat Trick, Hockey Stat Cards