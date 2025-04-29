Jets’ Vilardi Set to Return From Injury For Game 5

Winnipeg Jets’ forward Gabriel Vilardi will make his 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff debut in Game 5, as per head coach Scott Arniel.

The 25 year old, who missed the final 11 contests of the regular season and the first four first-round playoff games against the St. Louis Blues with an upper-body injury, will resume his customary first-line right-wing and top power-play unit roles for Wednesday’s pivotal matchup in Winnipeg.

Gabriel Vilardi, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 25 year old set new career highs in goals (27), assists (34), and points (61) in 71 games this season. The Jets are hoping he will give them a major boost up front and help them respond in Game 5 to retake the series lead. They got blown out in Games 3 and 4 in St. Louis, being outscored 12-3 combined, after winning Games 1 and 2 in Winnipeg.

Vilardi, speaking Tuesday after the team’s skate, said he’s to “hopeful to make a big impact” but added he is “not going to be Superman or anything like that.”