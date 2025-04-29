Projected Lineups for the Senators vs. Maple Leafs – 04/29/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcome the Ottawa Senators to Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 of their Round 1 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5

7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN

Maple Leafs lead best-of-7 series 3-1

Senators Projected Lineup



Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Travis Hamonic

Tyler Klevin — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Leevi Merilainen, Matthew Highmore, Nick Jensen

Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)

Status report:

The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Greig did not practice Monday, but is expected to play.

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Max Pacioretty

Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)

Status Report:

Woll will dress as the backup after missing practice on Monday because of an illness.

