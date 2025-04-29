Projected Lineups for the Senators vs. Maple Leafs – 04/29/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcome the Ottawa Senators to Scotiabank Arena for Game 5 of their Round 1 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others
SENATORS (WC1) at MAPLE LEAFS (1A)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5
7 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN
Maple Leafs lead best-of-7 series 3-1
Senators Projected Lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins — Adam Gaudette — Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Klevin — Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Leevi Merilainen, Matthew Highmore, Nick Jensen
Injured: Hayden Hodgson (lower body)
Status report:
The Senators did not hold a morning skate. … Greig did not practice Monday, but is expected to play.
Maple Leafs Projected Lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Pontus Holmberg — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Max Pacioretty
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body)
Status Report:
Woll will dress as the backup after missing practice on Monday because of an illness.
