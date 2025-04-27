Senators Avoid Elimination With Game 4 Overtime Win

With their season on the line, the Ottawa Senators found a way to stay alive thanks to Jake Sanderson, whose overtime goal helped defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in Game 4 of the Battle of Ontario. This game was back and forth all night as Ottawa led three times, including a two-goal first period lead, only for the Maple Leafs to battle back and even the score every time. Like the first three games, special teams played a major role in Saturday’s outcome as Tim Stützle opened the scoring on the man advantage, and the Senators killed a four-minute power play chance for the Maple Leafs in overtime before ultimately winning the game and saving their season.

Related: THW’s 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

This was the third straight overtime game in the series, and unlike the previous two, the Senators were able to come up clutch in extra time. Linus Ullmark made 31 saves in the Senators’ first win of the series, and Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves on 21 shots as Toronto now leads the series 3-1.

Game Recap

Saturday’s elimination game began with a high-flying opening 10 minutes that was followed by a Stützle power-play goal at 9:03. Stützle wired a one-timer past Stolarz after Max Domi gave the Sens the man advantage when he was given two minutes for roughing. Sanderson and Brady Tkachuk picked up assists on the game’s opening goal.

Ottawa doubled their lead five minutes later when Shane Pinto finished off a breakaway chance by beating Stolarz through the five-hole. The Sens’ second goal of the period came with the Leafs on the power play after David Perron was sent to the box for roughing.

Members of the Ottawa Senators celebrate an overtime goal by Jake Sanderson against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Maple Leafs cut their deficit in half at 19:05 when John Tavares tipped a William Nylander shot past Ullmark for his third goal of the series. Ottawa slightly outshot Toronto 10-9 as the first came to an end.

The opening 10 minutes of the second period played out similarly to the game’s opening 10. After a scoreless first half, Matthew Knies fought off Artem Zub for a breakaway chance, and he beat Ullmark up high for his third of the series at 10:12. Mitch Marner picked up the only assist on the game-tying goal, and his sixth of the series.

Both the Senators and Maple Leafs had one power play apiece, but both failed to capitalize on the man advantage. Toronto dictated play for the majority of the period and outshot the Senators 9-1 as both teams headed to the third tied at two.

With their season on the line, the Senators began the third period on a mission. After spending the majority of the first seven minutes in Toronto’s zone, Perron redirected a feed from Zub past Stolarz to give the Senators a 3-2 lead at 7:32. Adam Gaudette picked up the secondary assist on the go-ahead goal.

Perhaps the biggest save of the series for Ullmark came with under eight minutes to play when he sprawled across the crease to rob Max Pacioretty and preserve the one-goal lead. Less than two minutes later, Ullmark was unable to stop a snapshot from Oliver Ekman-Larsson off a cross-zone feed from Nylander, and the Maple Leafs squandered the third Ottawa lead of the night at 14:31.

Both teams continued to exchange chances for the final five minutes of regulation, but none resulted in a game-winning goal, so the Battle of Ontario needed overtime for the third straight game. Toronto generated seven shots and held Ottawa to just three as the Maple Leafs looked to move on to the second round, and the Senators fought to send the series back to Toronto for Game 5.

Overtime began with a high-sticking double minor on Drake Batherson when he struck Chris Tanev in the face and drew blood. Toronto’s power play was missing Tavares, who went to the Maple Leafs’ dressing room after being hit with an elbow from Zub while battling in front of the net. The Sens were able to kill off the four-minute infraction and keep their season alive.

After over 17 minutes of back and forth, tension-filled play, Sanderson lobbed a shot from the point that floated all the way past a screened Stolarz and into the net for the game winner at 17:42. Sanderson’s first career playoff goal won the game for Ottawa and kept the Senators alive for at least one more game.

Toronto now holds a 3-1 series lead, and Game 5 will be on Tuesday (April 29) in Toronto.