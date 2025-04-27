Landeskog Sparks Avalanche to 4-0 Victory Over Stars in Game 4

After the Dallas Stars‘ late comeback in Games 2 and 3, which allowed them to win in overtime and tie the series, and take the 2-1 lead, the Colorado Avalanche aimed to tie the series before heading to Dallas for a crucial Game 5.

Related: THW’s 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Hub

The Avalanche appeared to be back to their usual form, much like in Game 1. With outstanding goaltending and their captain, Gabriel Landeskog, contributing points in his first game since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, the Avalanche won the game 4-0, tying the series at 2-2.

Game Recap

Early in the period, Logan O’Connor high-sticked Mikko Rantanen as he tried to make a play going across the crease, though the Avalanche killed it off. Shortly after, Devon Toews tried to clear the puck but was pressured and sent the puck over the glass, and was called for a delay of game penalty. Roope Hintz and Jack Drury got into a scuffle when MacKenzie Blackwood stopped the play dead. Hintz was called for slashing, and Drury was called for roughing.

O’Connor opened the scoring when he pressured Thomas Harley at the blue line and stripped him of the puck, gaining a breakaway and beating Jake Oettinger for the 1-0 lead. With five minutes remaining in the period, Mason Marchment high-sticked Cale Makar, giving the Avalanche a power play opportunity. As the power play was coming to an end, Nathan MacKinnon’s shot barely slipped past Oettinger, extending the score to 2-0 and concluding the period.

Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates after scoring a goal in the second period of Game Four of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars (Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the first ten minutes of the third period, Oettinger was impressive, stopping everything the Avalanche sent his way and maintaining a 2-0 score for the Stars. Then, Landeskog scored his first goal in over 1,041 days with a half-slap shot, extending the lead to 3-0 before the end of the second period.

As the period began, Casey DeSmith replaced Oettinger in goal. As of writing, there is no indication of any injury to Oettinger; he was pulled after a rough night. Shortly after, Ryan Lindgren took a holding penalty against Matt Duchene, but the Avalanche successfully killed off the penalty. Midway through the period, Samuel Girard fired a wrist shot that navigated through traffic in front of the net, scoring to make it 4-0. With under two minutes left in the period, Lindgren took his second holding penalty, but again, the Avalanche killed it off. They finished the game with a 4-0 victory, tying the series at 2-2.

The Avalanche look to take the series lead on Monday, April 28, in Dallas, Texas. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST.