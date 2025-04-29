Projected Lineups for the Devils vs. Hurricanes – 04/29/25

The Carolina Hurricanes battle the New Jersey Devils at Lenovo Center for Game 5 of their Round 1 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (3M) at HURRICANES (2M)

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5

7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TBS, TVAS2, SN360

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Devils Projected Lineup



Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Timo Meier

Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian

Brian Dumoulin — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Luke Hughes (undisclosed), Brenden Dillon (undisclosed), Johnathan Kovacevic (undisclosed)

Status report:

Siegenthaler and Pesce each did not participate in the Devils morning skate will be game-time decisions, New Jesey coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Casey could make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut.

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — William Carrier

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Logan Stankoven — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Spencer Marti

Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Tyson Jost, Alexander Nikishin, Riley Stillman, Ruslan Khazheyev

Injured: Frederik Andersen (undisclosed)

Status Report:

Kotchetkov will start with Andersen, a goalie, out. … Martin was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will dress as the backup.

