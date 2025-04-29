Projected Lineups for the Devils vs. Hurricanes – 04/29/25

The Carolina Hurricanes battle the New Jersey Devils at Lenovo Center for Game 5 of their Round 1 matchup this evening. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DEVILS (3M) at HURRICANES (2M)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 5
7:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, MSGSN, TBS, TVAS2, SN360
Carolina leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Devils Projected Lineup
Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Timo Meier
Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian
Brian Dumoulin — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Luke Hughes (undisclosed), Brenden Dillon (undisclosed), Johnathan Kovacevic (undisclosed)
Status report:
Siegenthaler and Pesce each did not participate in the Devils morning skate will be game-time decisions, New Jesey coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Casey could make his Stanley Cup Playoffs debut.
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — William Carrier
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Logan Stankoven — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Spencer Marti
Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Tyson Jost, Alexander Nikishin, Riley Stillman, Ruslan Khazheyev
Injured: Frederik Andersen (undisclosed)
Status Report:
Kotchetkov will start with Andersen, a goalie, out. … Martin was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on Tuesday and will dress as the backup.
