Hurricanes’ Jankowski and Roslovic Provide Different Fourth Line Options

The Carolina Hurricanes have a decision to make regarding the lineup in Game 4. A loss in double overtime in Game 3 revealed that their series against the New Jersey Devils will be just that: a series. It won’t be as simple as a sweep, so the Hurricanes need an answer. They’ll rotate the goaltenders, and the defense has a situation with Alexander Nikishin’s uncertainty. Still, one area in Carolina that may make a change that isn’t so clear is the forward core.

Coming into this series, the Hurricanes’ fourth line was a talking point. Debates raged about who the healthy scratch should be, and head coach Rod Brind’Amour decided to sit Mark Jankowski and Tyson Jost. Jost was always going to sit. He’s the 14th-best forward the Hurricanes have on their roster, and while he can do a good job in the NHL, Carolina’s depth means he isn’t needed. Jankowski’s reason for sitting is more complicated.

Jankowski’s Arrival

Not many people noticed when the Hurricanes acquired him from the Nashville Predators in a trade at the deadline. As a Predator, Jankowski was a depth center. He was good defensively and decent in the faceoff dot, but he wasn’t that game-breaking second-line center the Hurricanes have needed since Vincent Trocheck departed for the New York Rangers. What Jankowski became in Carolina was utterly unexpected.

Mark Jankowski, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Katherine Gawlik/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 19 games with the Hurricanes, Jankowski found the back of the net eight times. He had no assists, but that’s a pace for around 39 goals over 82 games. He did shoot almost 40%, so it’s not sustainable, but it highlights what a great fit the Hamilton, Ontario native was for the Canes. It leads to the inevitable question: If Jankowski comes back in, who makes way? It’s not a simple question to answer, either. The leading candidate to be removed from the lineup has also impacted the Hurricanes’ roster this season.

Which Hurricane Would Be Replaced?

Jack Roslovic is currently playing fourth-line center for Carolina. Roslovic started life in Raleigh strong, shooting out to be one of the team’s leading contributors early in the season. Roslovic had nine goals and an assist for 10 points in his first 13 games in Raleigh, but he also struggled to keep producing after that. His inconsistencies plagued his season, but he came into the playoffs as Carolina’s leading 5-on-5 producer.

Carolina’s lack of offense got Roslovic the nod in the first two games, and speculation started surrounding his position for Game 3. Ultimately, Roslovic retained his place, and the defeat in Newark now means the Canes have to decide with the Columbus, Ohio native. They can keep him in the lineup and home the inconsistencies that lead him to a hot streak of depth production, or they can sit him for Jankowski.

Hurricanes’ Analytical Comparisons

When looking at the two analytically, you can see why the Hurricanes like Jankowski so much. Per Natural Stat Trick, his expected goals for per 60 (xGF/60) and expected goals against per 60 (xGA/60) are better than Roslovic’s. Jankowski boasts a 2.93 xGF/60 compared to Roslovic’s 2.83, while his xGA/60 is just 2.02, while Roslovic’s is 2.80. When you look purely at the expected numbers, it could seem weird as to why Roslovic is playing over Jankowski at all.

However, this season, Roslovic’s goals per 60 (GF/60) is 2.84, which dwarves Jankowski’s 2.03. While Jankowski’s goals against per 60 (GA/60) is just 1.74 compared to Roslovic’s 3.40, the Hurricanes’ coaching staff has opted to go with Roslovic’s offense over Jankowski’s defensive stability. The logic makes sense, given Carolina’s lack of high-end talent, especially this season. However, there may be more to it than just what the players offer on the ice.

Jankowski and Roslovic’s Experience and Physicality

Last season, Roslovic went to the Eastern Conference Final with the Rangers. He played in 16 games as the Rangers lost to the Florida Panthers, but still, they made a deep run. In his entire career, Jankowski has played just 16 playoff games. Considering Roslovic’s playoff experience as a Winnipeg Jet, going with the experienced and younger offensive talent over the defensive stability seems logical.

Carolina misses out on another 6-foot-4 physical body that can play solid defensive hockey by not including Jankowski. Placing him between William Carrier and Eric Robinson on the fourth line would allow the Hurricanes’ bottom line to be more of a stereotypical “bang-and-crash” line than the mix of scoring talent and physicality it is right now. Making New Jersey pay a physical toll has worked well in this series already, so there is justification for it.

Jankowski and Roslovic Overall

If the Hurricanes want to embark on a deep run in the postseason, they will need all of their depth to come through. That will require both Jankowski and Roslovic at some point in this postseason. When the Hurricanes don’t control the matchups, having someone with Roslovic’s defensive issues is risky. However, the potential reward is enormous if he can string together enough points to put the Canes over the top.

Jankowski is the opposite. While he does offer a little offense, he’s a perfect fit for Brind’Amour because he’s defensively oriented. He won’t cheat the game and fly the zone, leading to bad turnovers and preventable goals. After a loss, it is expected to see a change, especially with how poorly the Hurricanes performed in Game 3, but only time holds the answers ahead of Game 4.