NHL Rumors: Stuart Skinner, Korpisalo Trade Request, Blue Jackets Updates & More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers could look to put Stuart Skinner back between the pipes for their next game against the Los Angeles Kings as they look to tie the series. As well, Boston Bruins’ Joonas Korpisalo may be open to getting traded this summer, depending on how his ice time looks, and the Columbus Blue Jackets have a lot of decisions to make in terms of their pending free agents. Finally, some coaching updates from teams looking to fill vacant roles with their bench bosses.

Oilers Back to Stuart Skinner?

The Oilers were able to pick up a victory in their series against the Kings, bringing them within one game after losing the first two. While Calvin Pickard helped the team pick up their first win of the postseason, some speculation has grown that the team will look to Stuart Skinner as they try to tie the series at two.

Word out of Edmonton this morning/afternoon is that there is a strong possibility that Stuart Skinner could be back in the net for the @EdmontonOilers tomorrow night vs the @LAKings in another huge game.



The #Oilers know Skinner gives them the best chance of winning the… — 2 Mutts Hockey Podcast (@2MuttsHockeyPod) April 26, 2025

Skinner, who started the first two games in Los Angeles, has posted a 6.11 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .810 save percentage (SV%) in the playoffs this season. His unfortunate rough start came at the worst time for the Oilers, but it seems as though they trust he can bounce back after a slight reset and can help them win as they try to even up the series heading away from home.

Related: NHL Rumors Shootdown: Rangers Not Hiring John Tortorella

Their morning skate should be the best indicator, but we’ll see what happens.

Update: Calvin Pickard was in the starter’s net at the Oilers’ morning skate; it looks like he could be starting.

Joonas Korpisalo Unhappy?

In a recent article from RG, James Murphy reports that Boston Bruins’ goaltender Joonas Korpisalo could be looking for a fresh start, and would welcome a trade this summer if he’s not going to be getting as many starts.

Joonas Korpisalo, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Korpisalo, who is 30 years old, posted a 2.90 GAA and a .893 SV% through 27 games this season, winning 11 of them and posting three shutouts. He was traded to the Bruins as part of the massive Linus Ullmark trade with the Ottawa Senators last season, and seemed to be a solid backup option behind Jeremy Swayman. However, it seems as though Korpisalo would prefer to be a starter and could seek a trade if the Bruins aren’t committed to giving him more starts next season.

With the Columbus Blue Jackets just missing out on the postseason, fans have begun to wonder what their next steps will be, since it seems like they are close to being back in contention for the playoffs again. In a recent article, Aaron Portzline gave some insight on what the future could look like for some of their pending free agents.

Portzline mentions that their goaltending situation will be something to watch this summer, considering the team had no confidence in Daniil Tarasov and trusted Jet Greaves, but the team could also look to make changes with Elvis Merzlikins. On top of that, while they didn’t give too much away, it was clear the team was interested in bringing back some of their pending unrestricted free agents, despite putting extension discussions on hold during the season.

Lastly, Portzline hinted at the Blue Jackets’ willingness to go after players with an offer sheet, but it could be difficult without their own second-round selection. The St. Louis Blues went and acquired their picks back last season to make offer sheets to Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg, so anything can happen.

Ducks Offered Quenneville The Head Coach Job?

There was some speculation online this week that the Anaheim Ducks had offered Joel Quenneville the position of head coach, but that doesn’t seem to be true. As of now, the most accurate update is that the Ducks have interviewed him for the position, but they are very early in the process and haven’t even come close to making a decision.

Plenty of fans have wondered about David Carle or Jay Woodcroft as potential options, but it seems like teams are being patient with the process of hiring a new bench boss.

As the 2024-25 postseason moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news from around the NHL and the hockey world.

Sign up for our Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter