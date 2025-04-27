Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Devils – 4/27/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils in their Game 4 first round matchup at the Prudential Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

HURRICANES (2M) at DEVILS (3M)

Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4

3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, SN360, TVAS

Carolina leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven

William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Tyson Jost, Alexander Nikishin, Riley Stillman, Ruslan Khazheyev

Injured: None

Status report:

The Hurricanes officially registered an NHL contract with Nikishin on Saturday, so the defenseman is eligible to play Sunday. … Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday there could be lineup changes but didn’t elaborate. … Jankowski could make his playoff debut, replacing Roslovic on the fourth line.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Timo Meier

Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt

Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Stefan Noesen

Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian

Brett Pesce — Dougie Hamilton

Brian Dumoulin — Johnathan Kovacevic

Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Seamus Casey

Injured: Luke Hughes (undisclosed), Brenden Dillon (undisclosed)

Status report

Defensemen Luke Hughes and Dillon each will miss his third straight game after sustaining injuries in Game 1 on April 20.

