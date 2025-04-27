Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Devils – 4/27/25

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New Jersey Devils in their Game 4 first round matchup at the Prudential Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
HURRICANES (2M) at DEVILS (3M)
Eastern Conference First Round, Game 4
3:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MAX, truTV, MSGSN, TBS, SN360, TVAS
Carolina leads best-of-7 series 2-1
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jackson Blake
Taylor Hall — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — Logan Stankoven
William Carrier — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere — Sean Walker
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Jack Roslovic, Tyson Jost, Alexander Nikishin, Riley Stillman, Ruslan Khazheyev
Injured: None
Status report:
The Hurricanes officially registered an NHL contract with Nikishin on Saturday, so the defenseman is eligible to play Sunday. … Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday there could be lineup changes but didn’t elaborate. … Jankowski could make his playoff debut, replacing Roslovic on the fourth line.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Nico Hischier — Timo Meier
Erik Haula — Dawson Mercer — Jesper Bratt
Paul Cotter — Cody Glass — Stefan Noesen
Tomas Tatar — Justin Dowling — Nathan Bastian
Brett Pesce — Dougie Hamilton
Brian Dumoulin — Johnathan Kovacevic
Jonas Siegenthaler — Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote, Curtis Lazar, Daniel Sprong, Dennis Cholowski, Seamus Casey
Injured: Luke Hughes (undisclosed), Brenden Dillon (undisclosed)
Status report
Defensemen Luke Hughes and Dillon each will miss his third straight game after sustaining injuries in Game 1 on April 20.
