3 Takeaways From the Hurricanes’ 3-2 Double Overtime Game 3 Loss vs. Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes traveled to Newark, New Jersey, to take on the New Jersey Devils for Game 3 of Round 1. The Hurricanes entered the game looking to take a 3-0 stranglehold on the series. However, the Devils were looking to claw back into the series with all the pressure on them after falling behind 2-0 in Raleigh earlier in the week. As the final horn sounded, the Devils outlasted the Hurricanes, winning 3-2 in double overtime. What were the three big takeaways from the game for the Hurricanes?

Takeaway #1: Special Teams Staying Special

What many considered to be an advantage for the Devils entering this series was special teams, as they were third on the power play and second on the penalty kill in the regular season. Regarding the Hurricanes, they were the top penalty kill team in the NHL while carrying the 25th-ranked power-play unit. However, as the series has gone on, it’s Carolina who’s had the better special teams.

The Hurricanes’ penalty-kill unit shut down the Devils as they went 5-for-5 on the night. Two of those came in overtime alone. The top penalty-kill unit in the league showed why they were the top dogs once again, as they were locked in all game when down a player.

Furthermore, the power play came up big once again as they went 2-for-4 on the night for a crisp 50% on the man advantage. Both goals came in the third period, thanks to Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. Jarvis’ second goal of the series got the team back within one, and Aho’s first goal of the series tied the game to give him a multi-point night. It only took 6:09 for the Hurricanes to go from 2-0 down to tying the game at 2-2. That’s three power-play goals in two games for Carolina, which is good to see after struggling in that department since January. If they want to take this series sooner rather than later, they need to keep scoring on the power play.

Takeaway #2: Frederik Andersen Is Unreal

Once again, Frederik Andersen stood tall for the Hurricanes. Andersen stopped 34 of 37 shots for a .919 save percentage (SV%) after playing for 82:36. Andersen made some crucial saves all game to keep the Hurricanes in it the whole way, especially in the first overtime as they had to kill off two penalties, one from Brent Burns and one from Jordan Staal. Unfortunately, he took his first loss of the series, but there was not much more Andersen could have done as he stood on his head all game. While his playoff series .960 SV% will go down, you still have to tip your cap to Andersen for putting on a masterclass performance. He has had many 10-bell saves to rob Nico Hischier and others of clear chances to put the puck in the net.

Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes

While it is unclear who will go in the net for Game 4 on Sunday, April 27, it’s safe to say Andersen deserves some praise after only giving up five goals in three games, three in Game 3 alone, that took until double overtime to end it. He has been the most consistent player for the Hurricanes, and it’ll be interesting to see if they go back to him for Game 4 or give the start to Pyotr Kochetkov. Either way, it’ll be worth keeping an eye on as the Hurricanes look to take a 3-1 series lead this weekend.

Takeaway #3: No Quit From the Hurricanes

Despite getting outshot 37-27 in the game for the Hurricanes, their 14-shot second period was impressive. They did not get pushed around, either, as they had 39 hits in the game compared to the Devils’ 43. While the Hurricanes led in blocked shots in Game 2, Game 3 was the Devils taking that mantle, blocking 33 compared to the Canes’ 17. Even if the Hurricanes had 27 shots on goal, they still managed 60 shot attempts in the process, it was just the Devils putting the bodies out front.

Nonetheless, the Hurricanes battled all game and clawed their way into forcing overtime after being down 2-0 early in the third period. It is a tough loss, especially in double overtime, however, it is clear that this Hurricanes team has no quit in them as they dug deep for over 80 minutes of hockey. They did not push the series to 3-0, but they are still up on the Devils 2-1 and will look to make it 3-1 on Sunday before heading back home for Game 5 on April 29. Hurricanes fans should be proud of this team for not rolling over and showing its resistance to battle all night in a hostile environment in Newark.

On to Game 4 on Sunday

Now that the series is 2-1, the Hurricanes look to split the two games in New Jersey before returning to Carolina on Tuesday, April 29. However, they must take care of business in Game 4. After going with Andersen in Games 1-3, do we see Kochetkov on Sunday? There are lots of decisions to consider for the Hurricanes as they look to make it a 3-1 series after Sunday to avoid a 2-2 tie.