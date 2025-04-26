5 Takeaways From Oilers’ Thrilling 7-4 Game 3 Victory Over Kings

You know the saying, the series isn’t over until you lose at home, and that’s what the Edmonton Oilers were looking to avoid after dropping the first two games against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. This was seemingly a must-win game for the home team, and they delivered a wild and chaotic 7-4 victory to cut the series deficit to 2-1. The Oilers tied the game in the third period on a chaotic play. At first, the call was no goal due to a kicking motion, but it was determined that the stick propelled the puck into the net after the kick, allowing the goal. But then LA challenged the play for goalie interference in a mind-boggling decision. The goal stood, which led to an Edmonton power play, and they scored on that man advantage 10 seconds later to take the lead. That was the turning point of this game, and Edmonton didn’t look back. There’s a lot to unpack from this hectic contest, with some good and bad. With that said, here are five takeaways from this Game 3 win.

Oilers’ Penalty Kill Still Needs Work

We usually start with the positives, but this time, we will start with the negatives. The Oilers’ penalty kill continues to be their Achilles’ heel. They failed to kill off a penalty as the Kings were a perfect 2-for-2 on the man advantage and 7-for-12 this series. The penalty kill is at an abysmal 41.6 percent, and that’s unacceptable. Typically, good power plays can win you a series, but poor penalty kills can lose one. Right now, the latter might sink the Oilers.

Despite the numbers, the penalty kill did look better in this game, and both Kings’ power-play goals were at the end. The Oilers did a much better job of pressuring the puck carrier and forcing LA to make quick decisions. They were more aggressive, which must be the trend moving forward. While they did get the win, the PK continues to be a major concern. The goaltender must be their best penalty killer, which leads us to the next takeaway.

Goaltending Is Not Good Enough

Goaltending is by far the weakest position on the team. Stuart Skinner allowed 11 goals on 58 shots for a putrid .810 save percentage (SV%) before getting pulled in Game 2. Then, Calvin Pickard played Game 3 and allowed four goals on 28 shots for an .857 SV%. Some would say Pickard allowed more weak goals in this game than Skinner did in the previous two. Skinner’s biggest issues are his lateral movement and inability to make big saves when the defence makes mistakes in front of him. But in Pickard’s case, he can make massive saves like he did in the final minutes of the third period, but he will also let in a few softies like he did in the middle frame.

After Edmonton tied the game at three, the Kings responded nine seconds later to retake the lead. Trevor Moore had a partial breakaway and used one hand to slide the puck through Pickard’s legs. That goal cannot happen. You just tied the game, and the crowd is buzzing, and letting in that stinker is deflating. Luckily, Edmonton found a way to win because if not, that goal would’ve likely sent the Oilers on an early vacation.

After a game on March 23, general manager Stan Bowman was a guest on After Hours with Louie DeBrusk and Scott Oake. He was asked about the goaltending, and he said, “I think our goaltending gets too much criticism. They’ve had their ups and downs; There’s no question they haven’t been lights out all year, but I think they find a way to win games.” I wonder if his opinion has changed, looking at how this series has started. The goaltending criticism is deserved, and that position remains a major problem; win or lose, Bowman must improve the goaltending in the offseason.

Defensive Zone Coverage Must Improve

Two things can be true. The goaltending must be much better, but so does the defensive zone coverage. The Oilers have been scrambling and chaotic in their zone throughout this series, and that was still the case in Game 3. Too many mental mistakes are leading to quality scoring chances, and since the goaltending is underwhelming, most of those chances end up in the back of the net.

Two of the Kings’ goals were identical. Both times, Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala were able to walk in and pick their spot over Pickard’s glove. They had all day to take their shot because there was no gap control, and the defensive coverage was nonexistent. Yes, you would like your goaltender to come up with a big save, but you can’t give those players that much time and space, or they will make you pay.

Evander Kane Was Impactful

Evander Kane had a heck of a game, which was much-needed. The power forward missed the entire season after undergoing multiple surgeries, but he returned in Game 2. It took him a bit to get up to speed, but this game showed how valuable he is to the forward group, especially in the playoffs. He plays on the edge, which often results in penalties, which he took in both games. But his physicality, ability to get to the front of the net, and scoring touch were evident in this one, and something this team has been lacking for the majority of the season. He can be a difference-maker and a game-changer when he’s on his game.

Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers celebrates a third-period goal against the Los Angeles Kings during Game Three of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 33-year-old veteran finished the game with one goal, one assist, four shots, and five hits in 13:07 of ice time. He made a great play on Connor Brown’s goal, and he crashed the blue paint and out-muscled everyone in front to jam in the tying goal 13:18 into the third period. The Oilers play too much on the perimeter, so they must crash the net more frequently, generate second-chance opportunities, and create chaos in front of the goaltender. Kane provided that, and he was very impactful. If he continues to play like that and provide secondary offence, Edmonton can battle back in this series.

Oilers Complete the Comeback

Things were looking bleak as the Oilers trailed 4-3 heading to the third period in a must-win game. However, this team doesn’t quit. They battled back to tie the game before a questionable coach’s challenge sent Edmonton to the power play, which they capitalized on. The power play was a combined 0-for-5 in the two previous games before they finally woke up in this one, as they were a perfect 2-for-2, which helped secure the victory. Edmonton scored four unanswered goals, including two empty-netters, to seal the deal and complete the comeback and ultimately save their season for now.

The Oilers look to tie the series at two when they host the Kings on Sunday night (April 27) for a pivotal Game 4. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL news and rumours throughout the postseason.