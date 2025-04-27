Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Blues – 4/27/25

The Winnipeg Jets take on the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of their first round matchup at the Enterprise Center this afternoon. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

JETS (1C) at BLUES (WC2)

Western Conference First Round, Game 4

1 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC

Winnipeg leads best-of-7 series 2-1

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Alex Iafallo

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Brandon Tanev — David Gustafsson — Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Haydn Fleury, Colin Miller, Ville Heinola

Injured: Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body), Gabriel Vilardi (upper body), Rasmus Kupari (concussion)

Status report:

Vilardi will be a game-time decision; the forward wore a regular jersey at practice on Saturday but was skating as an extra. However, he did blend in on power-play drills. … DeMelo will return after missing Game 3 with an illness and replace Miller, a defenseman. … Barron and Tanev will flip lines while Gustafsson will slide into the middle.

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich — Robert Thomas — Jimmy Snuggerud

Jake Neighbours — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Mathieu Joseph — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Nick Leddy — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Alexandre Texier, Ryan Suter, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (lower body)

Status report

Joseph is expected to play after being a healthy scratch the past two games and replace Texier, a forward. … Suter is expected to be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.

