Maple Leafs News & Rumours: OEL, Tavares, Stolarz & Nylander

In a dramatic back-and-forth battle, the Ottawa Senators staved off elimination Saturday night with a thrilling 4–3 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4. The win, sparked by a long-range wrist shot from defenseman Jake Sanderson, kept Ottawa’s postseason hopes alive and set the stage for a crucial Game 5 back in Toronto.

Sanderson’s game-winner at 17:42 of overtime—launched from the left boards—sailed through heavy traffic and found the top-right corner, beating Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz. The win marked Ottawa’s first playoff win since the 2017 Eastern Conference Final, and it came dramatically after two straight overtime losses in Games 2 and 3. It was a missed chance for the Maple Leafs to grab their first playoff sweep since eliminating Ottawa in 2001. With the series now 3-1, the action shifts back to Toronto for a pivotal Game 5.

Item One: Oliver Ekman-Larsson Brings Punch to Maple Leafs’ Blue Line

Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s goal kept the Maple Leafs in Game 4, when he blasted home a third-period equalizer off a slick cross-ice feed from William Nylander. The one-timer—his second postseason goal—brought the Maple Leafs level at 3-3 late in regulation and showed exactly why the veteran defenseman remains such a valuable presence on the back end.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Now four games into the playoffs, Ekman-Larsson has two goals on six shots and continues to log big minutes while anchoring the blue line. Coming off a 29-point regular season and a Stanley Cup win last year, his combination of experience and offensive upside gives the Maple Leafs exactly the kind of steady leadership they’ll need if they plan to make a deep run. His calm approach and big shot are a huge part of Toronto’s playoff push.

Item Two: John Tavares Tips Home Third Goal in Four Games

John Tavares continues to lead by example in the 2025 postseason, scoring his third goal in four games during Saturday’s 4–3 overtime loss. The veteran forward now has five points in the series and is riding the momentum of a strong 74-point regular season into the playoff spotlight. His goal late in the first period helped bring the Maple Leafs back into the game after falling behind early. He’s been a steady producer during the postseason.

Set to become a free agent this offseason, Tavares isn’t playing like someone thinking about his next contract—he’s playing like an ex-captain focused on helping the Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup. With his scoring touch intact and his leadership as strong as ever, Tavares is proving he’s still a critical piece of any championship puzzle.

Item Three: Anthony Stolarz Battles in Overtime Loss for Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves in Saturday’s 4–3 overtime loss. But it was a game where the stat line didn’t tell the whole story. While four goals on 21 shots isn’t his sharpest outing, the towering goalie held strong through heavy traffic all night and had little chance on the game-winner, an overtime wrister through a maze of bodies that beat him high glove side.

Despite the loss, Stolarz has remained steady in his first postseason as a starter. The Maple Leafs still lead the series 3–1 and head back to Toronto for Game 5 with a chance to close it out. If the crease remains his, Stolarz will seek to rebound quickly and help push the Maple Leafs into the second round.

Item Four: William Nylander Driving Offense for the Maple Leafs

William Nylander extended his postseason point streak to four games on Saturday, recording two assists in the Maple Leafs’ loss. While he hasn’t been scoring goals, he has produced six points—five of them assists—in four games. Nylander’s mode of production has changed, but he has given the team consistent offense and has found ways to contribute even when the scoreboard doesn’t tilt Toronto’s way.

Nylander now sits second in team scoring behind Mitch Marner (seven points) and continues to show his value as one of the most dynamic playmakers in the Maple Leafs’ lineup. As the Maple Leafs prepare for a crucial Game 5 at home, Nylander’s ability to create scoring chances will be a key factor in trying to close out the series.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The series shifts back to Toronto for Game 5, where the Maple Leafs will have another chance to close out the first-round matchup and avoid giving the Senators any more life. Ottawa is still kicking and will come into the game with renewed belief. Can they become just the fifth team in NHL history to rally back from a 3-0 series deficit? The 2014 Los Angeles Kings were the last NHL team to accomplish the feat.

Ironically, one of the four teams to pull off such a comeback was the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, a storybook reminder of how unpredictable playoff hockey can be. That bit of history won’t be lost on either bench. For the current-day Maple Leafs, the message is clear: finish the job now, before momentum starts to shift.