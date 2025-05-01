Maple Leafs vs. Senators Game Day Preview: Game 6

It’s Game Day. And it’s a big one.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators continue their first-round series tonight with Game 6 of the Battle of Ontario. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Game 5 Recap

Game 5 was one that both the Maple Leafs and Leafs Nation will want to forget. It was exactly what fans didn’t want to see happen with them being up 3-1 in the series. They looked lifeless and lacked urgency throughout the entire game. At points, they looked like they would be able to turn it on late and get back in the game. Unfortunately, on the power play, the Senators picked off a pass and scored on a 2-1, giving them a 2-0 lead. After that, Craig Berube decided to pull the goalie, twice and Ottawa score two goals on the empty net, and Toronto lost 4-0, and now only have a 3-2 series lead.

Linus Ullmark of the Ottawa Senators makes a save against John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the first period of Game Five of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Thomas Skrlj/NHLI via Getty Images)

Tonight, is the most important game for the series, they need a win. Berube is going to need to make a lineup change or two, to put some life back into this roister and get them to come out with more urgency than they had last game. If no lineup changes are made, then he will need to find another way to inject energy and passion into the lineups so they can close out the series tonight in Game 6. If they fail to do so, they could be at risk of being reserve swept and losing in the first round yet again.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Series Record: 3-2

Mitch Marner: 1 G, 6 A, 7 P William Nylander: 1 G, 5 A, 6 P Auston Matthews: 1 G, 5 A, 6 P John Tavares: 3 G, 2 A, 4 P Matthew Knies: 3 G, 0 A, 3 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz: 3-2, 2.25 GAA, .899 SV%

Ottawa Senators

Series Record: 2-3

Top 5 Scorers:

Brady Tkachuk: 3 G, 3 A, 6 P Tim Stutzle: 2 G, 3 A, 5 P Claude Giroux: 1 G, 3 A, 4 P Adam Gaudette: 1 G, 2 A, 3P Jake Sanderson: 1 G, 2 A, 3 P

Goalie Stats:

Linus Ullmark: 2-3, 2.80 GAA, .883 SV%

Projected Lineups

There are just projections, these lineups are subject to change before the drop of the puck.

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok — Scott Laughton — Steven Lorentz

Pontus Holmberg — Max Domi — Bobby McMann



Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: David Kampf, Nick Robertson, Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Artur Akhtyamov

Ottawa Senators:

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Claude Giroux

Fabian Zetterlund — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig — Shane Pinto — Michael Amadio

David Perron — Adam Gaudette — Nick Cousins



Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Travis Hamonic, Matthew Highmore

Game 6 Prediction

After starting the series with very close predictions things have taken a turn. I have picked the Maple Leafs to close out this series the last two games and it hasn’t happened. However, I don’t believe they are going to lose this series to the Senators, they are just too good of a team to have that happen. Which is why I am picking the Maple Leafs to win a close game tonight against the Senators and officially move on to the second round, where they will face the Florida Panthers.

I am predicting, the Maple Leafs will win 3-1 over Ottawa tonight in Game 6 and will win the series.